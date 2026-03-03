Bare Skin and Beauty Integrates Relaxation Therapies with Skin Treatments to Address Stress-Related Concerns

HILLARYS, WA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HILLARYS, WA - March 02, 2026 - -

Bare Skin and Beauty, a Perth-based skin clinic with locations in Ellenbrook and Hillarys, has expanded its treatment approach to incorporate advanced relaxation modalities alongside traditional facial services, recognizing the growing connection between stress management and skin health.

The beauty industry has increasingly acknowledged the relationship between emotional well-being and skin health, with research indicating that chronic stress can exacerbate conditions ranging from acne and sensitivity to premature aging and pigmentation issues. Skin Treatments in Ellenbrook now incorporate these wellness-focused technologies as standard practice, reflecting a broader industry shift toward holistic care approaches.

The clinic has integrated vibro-acoustic therapy technology into its treatment protocols, allowing clients to experience non-touch massage benefits simultaneously with their facial treatments. This dual-approach methodology addresses both the physical manifestations of skin concerns and their underlying stress-related triggers.

"The correlation between stress levels and skin conditions has become impossible to ignore in modern skincare practice," said Leon Brook, Director of Clinical Services at Bare Skin and Beauty. "By incorporating vibro-acoustic therapy and other relaxation modalities into our treatment protocols, we're addressing skin concerns at multiple levels simultaneously. Clients experience immediate relaxation benefits while receiving targeted skin treatments, creating a compounded therapeutic effect that traditional facials alone cannot achieve."

Bare Skin and Beauty Ellenbrook has observed increased demand for treatments that address both aesthetic and wellness concerns. The clinic's signature facial treatments now include options for vibro-acoustic therapy add-ons, which utilize sound waves and gentle vibrations to promote deep relaxation without physical manipulation. This technology proves particularly beneficial for clients with sensitive skin or those who prefer minimal touch during treatments.

The integration extends across the clinic's comprehensive service menu, which includes chemical peels, microneedling, LED light therapy, and specialized treatments for acne, pigmentation, and aging concerns. Each service can be enhanced with relaxation modalities, creating personalized treatment experiences that acknowledge the individual stress factors affecting each client's skin health.

The clinic's membership programs have been structured to encourage regular stress management alongside skin maintenance. The Bare Skin Club Membership includes vibro-acoustic therapy as a standard enhancement, recognizing that consistent stress reduction plays a crucial role in maintaining long-term skin health outcomes.

The clinic's team undergoes continuous training in both traditional skincare techniques and emerging wellness technologies, ensuring treatment protocols remain aligned with current research on the stress-skin connection. This educational commitment has earned recognition from partnering skincare brands for the clinic's expertise in delivering transformative results through innovative treatment combinations.

Bare Skin and Beauty Skin Clinic utilizes professional-grade products from scientifically-backed brands, including Medik8, O Cosmedics, and Dermaviduals. The combination of advanced product formulations with relaxation technologies represents an evolution in treatment methodology that addresses contemporary lifestyle challenges affecting skin health.

Bare Skin and Beauty operates two locations in Perth, offering comprehensive skin and beauty services including facials, skin needling, waxing, and personalized treatment programs. The clinic specializes in non-invasive, advanced facial treatments designed to work with the skin's natural processes while addressing individual concerns and lifestyle factors affecting skin health.

