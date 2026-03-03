ADT Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT). The investigation focuses on whether ADT and its executive officers complied with federal securities laws.

Background of the Investigation

On March 2, 2026, ADT reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The Company reported fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $1.276 billion and full-year revenue of approximately $5.129 billion. Market reports indicated that fourth-quarter revenue fell below analyst expectations.

ADT also provided 2026 guidance indicating that revenue and earnings per share are expected to be approximately flat compared to 2025.

Following this disclosure, ADT’s shares declined sharply.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether ADT complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in ADT stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

