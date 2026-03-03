Elevance Health, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV). The investigation focuses on whether Elevance and its executive officers complied with federal securities laws.

Background of the Investigation

On February 27, 2026, Elevance filed a Form 8-K disclosing that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services notified the Company of its intent to impose intermediate sanctions suspending enrollment into certain Medicare Advantage-Prescription Drug plans and suspending certain communications to Medicare beneficiaries. The sanctions are scheduled to take effect March 31, 2026 unless CMS determines the issues have been satisfactorily addressed.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Elevance complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Elevance stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

