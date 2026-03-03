EOS INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. on Behalf of Eos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Eos (EOSE) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Eos and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOSE) on behalf of Eos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Eos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On February 26, 2026, Eos issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Eos reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.72, missing consensus estimates by $0.48, and revenue of $57.99 million, missing consensus estimates by $35.7 million. On a related earnings call, Eos's Chief Operating Officer cited three "issues [that] prevented us from delivering our commitments:" an "isolated supplied nonperformance that cost us a week of production"; "the ability for the automated bipolar production to hit quality targets took longer than expected"; and "our battery line downtime ran well above industry norms[.]"



On this news, Eos's stock price fell $4.39 per share, or 39.44%, to close at $6.75 per share on February 26, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eos shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: