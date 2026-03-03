RSCL Films Launches The Action Desk, a Dedicated Editorial Platform Focused Exclusively on Action Films

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSCL Films, the film studio and distribution company focused exclusively on action cinema, announces the launch of The Action Desk by RSCL.

The Action Desk by RSCL is a new editorial platform devoted solely to action films and the culture that surrounds them. Currently in private circulation and delivered directly to subscribers’ inboxes, The Action Desk by RSCL is the first step in RSCL’s drive to build the definitive global community for action cinema. The platform publishes interviews, reporting, criticism, and commentary centered on action movies worldwide. While owned and operated by RSCL Films, The Action Desk covers the full action film landscape, far beyond its own titles.

The Action Desk by RSCL interviews filmmakers about action movies and the craft behind them. It also speaks with entrepreneurs, musicians, athletes, authors, and other cultural operators who draw from action cinema in their own arenas.

Early launch content includes interviews with The Purge creator James DeMonaco and filmmaker Liam O’Donnell, alongside global coverage of upcoming action movie releases and critical essays examining the cultural legacy of landmark action films. The platform will also introduce “The Week in Action,” a recurring roundup of global action movie releases, trailers, and industry developments. Podcast programming is the natural next step, extending The Action Desk’s editorial voice into long-form conversations.

The Action Desk by RSCL is led by Jordan Crucchiola, Editor-in-Chief of The Action Desk by RSCL and Director of Consumer Content for RSCL Films. Crucchiola previously served as Associate Editor at Vulture, culture reporter at WIRED, and Festival Managing Editor for the Sundance Institute. Her career includes extensive podcast work, as well as interviews with filmmakers and actors including John Carpenter, Linda Hamilton, Guillermo del Toro, Jason Blum, Michael B. Jordan, and Dolph Lundgren, among many others.



“Action is often reduced to spectacle,” says Crucchiola. “We’re interested in craft, heroism, emotion, and the cultural meaning behind the impact. The Action Desk will treat action cinema with the same seriousness and rigor afforded to any other major artistic movement.”

“We are building the definitive global community of action cinema,” adds Maxwell Riesberg, Founder of RSCL Films. “The Action Desk by RSCL is the first step. Action is an identity, and it deserves a permanent editorial home.”

The Action Desk by RSCL is currently in private circulation. Full details are available at The Action Desk’s official site: https://www.rsclfilms.com/news



About RSCL Films

RSCL Films is the film studio and distribution company focused exclusively on action cinema. The company develops, acquires, and distributes action films for theatrical release, building a global community around action as a defining cultural identity.

About The Action Desk by RSCL

The Action Desk is the editorial arm of RSCL Films, dedicated exclusively to action cinema. Movies, makers, mayhem, and sharp commentary on action films, plus inside looks as RSCL builds the next era of action cinema.