Alignment Healthcare Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

ORANGE, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”), an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,167,733 shares of its common stock by an affiliate of General Atlantic, L.P (the “Selling Stockholder”). The underwriter sold the shares at a public offering price of $19.46 per share. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the Selling Stockholder. The offering is expected to close on March 4, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which has been filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective upon filing on March 2, 2026. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning the expected closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to attract new members and enter new markets, including the need for certain governmental approvals; our ability to maintain a high rating for our health plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with care providers that service our members; risks associated with being a government contractor; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; risks related to our indebtedness; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; and the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs. There can be no assurance that Alignment Healthcare will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

