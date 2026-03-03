OCM Showcases “OCM Snack Feast” at Brooklyn Nets Chinese New Year Celebration

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCM proudly participated in the Brooklyn Nets Chinese New Year Theme Night at Barclays Center, successfully hosting the “OCM Snack Feast” activation that introduced thousands of attendees to a curated selection of Asian snacks and festive experiences.









Fans and attendees enjoyed a curated selection of classic Asian New Year snacks, including candies, cookies, and popular packaged treats, offering an immersive cultural experience alongside the game. Many well-known Asian brands, together with Hsu Fu Chi — China's No.1 candy brand — and AIKO GARDEN, the 3D fruit ice cream sensation that has taken the U.S. by storm, join everyone in celebrating the Lunar New Year.





Designed around traditional red-and-gold Chinese New Year aesthetics and the Year of the Horse theme, OCM’s activation booth created an immersive cultural atmosphere in the arena’s main concourse. Guests were invited to sample popular Asian snack products, engage in interactive experiences, and celebrate the holiday in a vibrant, high-energy NBA setting.





Throughout the evening, Chinese New Year-themed visuals and performances were integrated into the arena programming, highlighting cultural diversity and cross-cultural engagement. As a supporting partner, OCM played a key role in bringing authentic Asian food culture into a mainstream American sports environment.





As a leading North American B2B platform for Asian food distribution and brand development, OCM continues to bridge Asian brands with U.S. mainstream consumers. This collaboration with an NBA franchise demonstrates the growing influence of Asian food brands within large-scale sports and entertainment marketing ecosystems.





OCM remains committed to expanding cross-industry partnerships and creating impactful brand experiences that accelerate global growth for Asian brands in North America.

Media Contact

Company name: OCM Globe Inc

Website: https://www.ocmfoods.com

Telephone: 201-455-2530

Contact: Angie liu

Email address: marketing@ocmfoods.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bab39ad9-62b4-44c0-9599-0c9f09432baa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13b05250-8d6a-4dbf-8ba1-03721618e148

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3ca0979-e605-413b-83a3-938556db2be7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e71876d-c7bf-47a7-9c69-bd891a1c5d8a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/380b86dd-c5bc-45ef-9b67-0f5c1f1af072

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eff88ad3-0be1-43cd-ae4d-383e2c7491c4