Liquid Youth™ Expands Retail Footprint with Launch at Target and Walmart

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Youth™, the PhD-founded wellness brand redefining collagen for modern life, announced today the expansion of its retail presence with the launch of its Sparkling Collagen Water at select Target locations in California and select Walmart stores across Arkansas, California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas.

The expansion introduces Liquid Youth™ Sparkling Collagen Water in three vibrant flavors—Italian Blood Orange, Passion Bliss, and Summer Peach—bringing a refreshing, ready-to-drink way to incorporate premium collagen into everyday routines. Designed to sit at the intersection of beauty, lifestyle, and nutrition, Liquid Youth™ delivers a convenient and great-tasting way to incorporate premium collagen into everyday routines.

Each can features 11 grams of grass-fed bovine collagen peptides in a highly bioavailable form, plus 10 grams of protein, 50 mcg of biotin, and 4 grams of dietary fiber to support skin, joints, and gut health from within. With zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or preservatives, Liquid Youth™ proves consumers don’t have to choose between results, clean ingredients, and great taste.

“Consumers are looking for wellness solutions that are effective, clean, and easy to fit into real life,” said Dr. Lance Li, Founder and CEO of Liquid Youth™. “We created Liquid Youth to deliver a meaningful dose of premium collagen with great taste and no compromises, in a format people actually want to drink. Launching at Target and Walmart is a major step in making that kind of everyday wellness more accessible.”

Born in South Florida and inspired by its vibrant, wellness-driven lifestyle, Liquid Youth™ was created to elevate collagen beyond powders and compromise. While many collagen brands focus solely on beauty benefits or force consumers to trade off between taste, dosage, and ingredient quality, Liquid Youth™ takes a no-compromise approach—pairing science-backed formulation with beauty-grade standards and craveable flavor.

Liquid Youth™ Sparkling Collagen Water is now available at select Target stores in California and select Walmart stores across AR, CA, NV, OK, OR, and TX. Availability varies by location.

About Liquid Youth™

