Synthetic Glycerol Market Size to Hit USD 1.98 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthetic Glycerol Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Synthetic Glycerol Market Size is valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.98 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.91% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Demand for Sustainable and High-purity Glycerol to Augment Market Expansion Globally

One major factor propelling the growth of the synthetic glycerol market is the rising demand for high-purity, sustainable glycerol. Consistent, superior production is becoming more and more necessary due to its growing use in industrial, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical applications. Manufacturers are spending money on eco-friendly, effective methods to satisfy customers and legal requirements. While increased availability through distributors encourages continued adoption and promotes long-term market growth and industry expansion, growing demand in multifunctional, non-toxic, and biodegradable formulations is stimulating product innovation.

Get a Sample Report of Synthetic Glycerol Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9726

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Solvay S.A.

Dow Inc.

Hexion Inc.

BASF SE

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Olin Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Spolchemie (Spolek pro Chemickou a Hutní Výrobu)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kashima Chemical Co., Ltd.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd.

Epigral Limited

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Samsung Fine Chemicals

Lonza Group AG

Kao Corporation

Stepan Company

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Nof Corporation

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Synthetic Glycerol Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.12 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.91% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Production Process (Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Route, Propylene-Based Synthesis, Petrochemical Derivative Processes, Bio-Based Synthetic Routes)

• By Purity Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade, USP / Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Technical Grade)

• By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Formulations, Food & Beverage Additives, Alkyd Resins & Paints, Polyurethane & Chemical Intermediation, Tobacco & E-Liquids, Antifreeze & Industrial Fluids)

• By End-Use (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food Processing, Chemical & Polymer Manufacturing, Paints & Coatings, Automotive & Industrial Fluids)

• By Functionality (Humectant & Moisture Retention, Solvent & Carrier Agent, Plasticizer, Chemical Intermediate, Lubricant & Antifreeze Agent)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales to Manufacturers, Chemical Distributors, Contract Supply Agreements, Online / Specialty Chemical Platforms)





Purchase Single User PDF of Synthetic Glycerol Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9726

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Production Process

Epichlorohydrin (ECH) route held the largest market share of 38% in 2025 due to its established industrial-scale production and consistent quality for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemical intermediates. Bio-based synthetic routes are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.75% during 2026–2035 as sustainability and eco-friendly chemical production gain priority.

By Purity Grade

Industrial grade dominated with a 43% share in 2025 due to its wide usage in bulk chemicals, polymer intermediates, and industrial fluids. Pharmaceuticals & medical formulations are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.74% during 2026–2035 due to increasing demand in high-purity applications, including medicines and cosmetic formulations.

By Application

Personal care & cosmetics accounted for the highest market share of 24% in 2025 due to extensive use of glycerol as humectants and moisturizers in lotions, creams, and toiletries. Pharmaceuticals & medical formulations are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.74% during 2026–2035 as demand rises for drug formulations, syrups, and injectable carriers.

By End-Use

Chemical & polymer manufacturing held the largest share of 24% in 2025 due to large-scale production of glycerol-based resins, polyurethanes, and coatings. Pharmaceuticals & healthcare are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.44% through the forecast period as glycerol is essential in drug formulations, vaccine carriers, and medical devices.

By Functionality

Humectant & moisture retention captured the leading share of 29% in 2025 due to its broad use in skincare, personal care, and food products. Solvent & carrier agent is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.60% during 2026–2035 as high-purity glycerol supports drug formulations, chemical synthesis, and flavor extraction.

By Distribution Channel

Chemical distributors accounted for the largest share of 49% in 2025 due to established supply chains, bulk delivery, and strong industrial relationships. Online / specialty chemical platforms are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 8.17% throughout the forecast period as manufacturers seek direct access, customization, and smaller-volume orders.

Regional Insights:

The Global Synthetic Glycerol Market is dominated by Asia-Pacific, accounting for 37% share in 2025, driven by large-scale chemical, pharmaceutical, and personal care production, strong industrial infrastructure, and well-established supply chains.

The North America Synthetic Glycerol Market is driven by rising demand for high-purity and bio-based glycerol in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and specialty chemical applications. Producers in the U.S. and Canada focus on precision-grade, sustainable glycerol for drug formulations, cosmetics, and industrial use.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Synthetic Glycerol Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9726

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Solvay S.A. launched Augeo Clean Multi and Hexylene Glycol, bio-based glycerin-derived solvents for personal and pet care applications, offering low odor, high solubility, and accelerated biodegradability, strengthening its position in sustainable formulation solutions.

, Solvay S.A. launched Augeo Clean Multi and Hexylene Glycol, bio-based glycerin-derived solvents for personal and pet care applications, offering low odor, high solubility, and accelerated biodegradability, strengthening its position in sustainable formulation solutions. In November 2025, Dow Inc. introduced four innovative personal care ingredients, such as DOWSIL FC‑5012 ID Resin Gum, DEXCARE CD‑2 Polymer, DOWSIL CB‑2251 Fluid, and ACUDYNE™ 2000 Polymer which is expanding its sustainable skincare, haircare, and cosmetics portfolio, reinforcing its leadership in performance-driven chemical solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Synthetic Glycerol Market Report (The USPs):

MARKET SIZE & GROWTH PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze historical market value and volume trends, forecasted valuation over the next 5–10 years, comparative CAGR assessment (historical vs. forecast), and volume growth differences between industrial-grade and pharmaceutical-grade synthetic glycerol.

– helps you analyze historical market value and volume trends, forecasted valuation over the next 5–10 years, comparative CAGR assessment (historical vs. forecast), and volume growth differences between industrial-grade and pharmaceutical-grade synthetic glycerol. SEGMENT SHARE & DEMAND DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand market share by application (personal care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, industrial), purity level segmentation (≥99.5% vs. <99.5%), end-use demand distribution, and process-based share (petrochemical vs. alternative chemical routes).

– helps you understand market share by application (personal care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, industrial), purity level segmentation (≥99.5% vs. <99.5%), end-use demand distribution, and process-based share (petrochemical vs. alternative chemical routes). REGIONAL SUPPLY–DEMAND & TRADE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate regional revenue contribution, volume consumption patterns across major producing regions, import-export statistics by key countries, and regional pricing trends linked to supply-demand balance.

– helps you evaluate regional revenue contribution, volume consumption patterns across major producing regions, import-export statistics by key countries, and regional pricing trends linked to supply-demand balance. CAPACITY UTILIZATION & PRODUCTION STRUCTURE INDEX – helps you identify production capacity distribution among key manufacturers, operational output trends, potential overcapacity or undersupply scenarios, and their impact on pricing dynamics and investment decisions.

– helps you identify production capacity distribution among key manufacturers, operational output trends, potential overcapacity or undersupply scenarios, and their impact on pricing dynamics and investment decisions. PRICE TREND & MARGIN BENCHMARKING – helps you track regional price fluctuations, grade-based pricing differentials, raw material cost influence, and margin sustainability across key application industries.

– helps you track regional price fluctuations, grade-based pricing differentials, raw material cost influence, and margin sustainability across key application industries. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading synthetic glycerol manufacturers based on market share, production capacity scale, recent mergers and expansions, product portfolio comparison, geographic presence, and long-term growth strategies.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.