Wereldhave announces refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility

Wereldhave N.V. has successfully refinanced its syndicated Revolving Credit Facility (‘RCF’) with a multi-tranche € 250m syndicated sustainability-linked RCF. The effective term of the facility is five years, with extension options for up to two years, pushing out the maturity to between 2031 and 2033.

The improved terms are very competitive, capitalizing on Wereldhave's strong operational performance and solid balance sheet.

The lenders in the facility are ABN AMRO Bank, ING Bank and Rabobank. ABN AMRO Bank acted as Coordinator and Sustainability Coordinator. ING Bank is the Facility Agent.



Freshfields advised Wereldhave on the transaction and Hogan Lovells advised the lenders.



As a result, the weighted average term of Wereldhave’s debt increases to 4.3 years (31 December 2025: 3.6 years).



Dennis de Vreede, CFO at Wereldhave comments: “This refinancing underscores the strong confidence our banking partners have in Wereldhave and provides us with the flexibility to continue executing our strategic ambitions. It further reduces our cost of capital and increases our average debt maturities. With this new facility, we strengthen our financial position and continue to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

