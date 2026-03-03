LHV Group 2025 Audited Annual Report and Dividend Proposal

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group (hereinafter: LHV Group) approved the 2025 audited annual report and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting for approval. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 10 February, there are no differences in the audited financial results. The 2025 consolidated annual report of LHV Group is attached to this notice and will be made available on the LHV Group investor page at https://investor.lhv.ee/en/reports/.

LHV Group generated consolidated revenue of 304.8 million euros (-10%) in 2025. Of the revenue, net interest income accounted for 235.1 million euros (-14%), and net fee and commission income 63.3 million euros (+5%). The expenses of the consolidation group in 2025 amounted to 159.3 million euros (+8%). The consolidated net profit of LHV Group in 2025 amounted to 117.0 million euros, i.e., 22% less than in 2024. LHV Group’s annual cost/income ratio was 52.3% and return on equity 16.0%. Ordinary earnings per share in 2025 amounted to 0.35 euros and diluted earnings per share to 0.34 euros.

As at the end of 2025, the consolidated assets of LHV Group stood at 10.23 billion euros, growing by 17%, i.e., 1.50 billion euros over the year. The Group’s consolidated deposits grew by 18% over the year to 8.13 billion euros. The Group’s consolidated loan portfolio increased to 5.47 billion euros, i.e., 20% in 2025. The aggregate volume of funds managed by LHV increased by 9% over the year, to 1.70 billion euros. The number of payments processed in relation to clients who are financial intermediaries reached 85.6 million payments (+15%) in 2025.

The number of LHV Pank clients increased to 492 thousand in 2025. Over the year, the number of bank clients increased by 36,000, i.e., more than 8%. As at the end of the year, the number of active II pillar pension clients at LHV stood at 106,000 (-7%), and 231,000 clients had taken out insurance with LHV Kindlustus (+36%).

Among the subsidiaries, in 2025, AS LHV Pank earned a net profit of 107.1 million euros (140.5 million euros in 2024), UK Bank Limited 5.5 million euros (5.8 million euros in 2024), AS LHV Varahaldus 4.1 million euros (1.6 million euros in 2024), and AS LHV Kindlustus 2.5 million euros (1.2 million euros in 2024).

Dividend proposal

The Management Board of LHV Group proposes that the Annual General Meeting distribute the profit for 2025 as follows:

to pay dividends of 0.17 euros per share, for a total amount of 55,736 thousand euros; the income tax payable on dividends would be 15,720 thousand euros;

to transfer the profit for the reporting period, amounting to 53,560 thousand euros, belonging to the parent company’s shareholders, to retained earnings.

The list of shareholders entitled to dividends will be fixed as at the close of business of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 10 April 2026. Consequently, the day of change of the rights attaching to the shares (ex-date) is set to 9 April 2026. From this day onwards, a person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2025. Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 15 April 2026.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Pank are being used by 495,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 105,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 233,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



