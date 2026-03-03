Surety Industry Advances Critical Federal Policy

Washington, D.C., United States, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Largest Legislative Fly-In Brings Industry Message to Congress

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) and the National Association of Surety Bond Producers (NASBP) hosted their most successful Federal Legislative Fly-in to date, bringing a record number of surety professionals from across the country to Capitol Hill to engage lawmakers on the value of surety bonding as a proven safeguard for protecting taxpayer dollars and mitigating risk on federally supported projects.

During meetings with Members of Congress and congressional staff, participants highlighted the proven value of construction surety bonds and focused on building support for the bipartisan Water Infrastructure Subcontractor and Taxpayer Protection Act (S. 570 / H.R. 1285). The legislation would strengthen the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program by requiring appropriate bonding protections for all projects, including public-private partnerships (P3s).

The bipartisan measure was introduced by U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND), along with U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Chris Pappas (D-NH).

Surety professionals held over 155 meetings with policymakers and staff to emphasize the significant cost savings and risk mitigation that surety bonding delivers to taxpayers nationwide. Drawing on data from the Ernst & Young (EY) study, The Economic Benefits of Surety Bonds, industry leaders reinforced that surety bonds safeguard taxpayer dollars; ensure project completion; protect subcontractors, suppliers, and workers; and support long-term economic growth.

“Engagement between SFAA and NASBP members and federal policymakers is central to our advocacy mission, ensuring Congress recognizes the essential role surety bonds play in strengthening and protecting public infrastructure projects,” said Ryan Work, President and CEO of SFAA. “In partnership with NASBP, these discussions on Capitol Hill advance the industry’s priorities and provide lawmakers with clear, actionable insight into the issues impacting the industry.”

“The needs of our nation’s critical infrastructure are clear, and surety bonds provide the guarantee that these projects will be completed while safeguarding taxpayer investments,” said Mark McCallum, CEO of NASBP. “The value of surety is a compelling story—one that every new Congress should understand as it works to advance the country’s infrastructure and economic growth. I appreciate the surety professionals who took the time to share that message directly with their Members of Congress.”

NASBP and SFAA also hosted a briefing featuring insights from U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), who outlined Congress’s infrastructure priorities and underscored the indispensable role of surety bonding in delivering projects on time and on budget while protecting taxpayers. In addition, Alex Gleason, SFAA Head of Government Affairs, held a discussion with Nick Christensen, Republican Staff Director of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The day’s program concluded with a political outlook from Amy Walter, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Cook Political Report, who was introduced by Larry LeClair, NASBP Director of Government Relations.

SFAA and NASBP will continue to engage with Congress, the Administration, and federal agencies to advance policy priorities that strengthen the surety and fidelity industry.

To read the EY report and get additional information on the value of surety, visit www.surety.org/suretyprotects.

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) represents all segments of the surety and fidelity industry. With more than 425 member companies writing 98 percent of surety and fidelity bonds in the U.S., the association promotes the value of surety and fidelity bonding and its vital protections through advocacy, outreach, promotion, and education. SFAA is licensed as a rating or advisory organization in all states, and state insurance departments have designated it as a statistical agent for the reporting of fidelity and surety experience. www.surety.org

Founded in 1942, the National Association of Surety Bond Producers (NASBP) is the association of and resource for firms employing surety bond producers and allied professionals. NASBP members specialize in providing surety bonds for construction contracts and other purposes to companies and individuals needing the assurance which surety bonds offer. www.nasbp.org



