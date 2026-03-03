Regulated information

Syensqo appoints Heike van de Kerkhof as Chair of the Board of Directors



Brussels, Belgium – March 3, 2026 - 07:30 CET

SYENSQO SA (“Syensqo” or “the Company”) today announces the appointment of Heike van de Kerkhof as independent Chair of its Board of Directors (“Board”), effective March 3, 2026, marking a new step in the Group’s Governance journey. She will succeed Rosemary Thorne, who will step down as chair with immediate effect and from her position as independent director on March 31, 2026, to ensure a smooth hand-over process.

Heike van de Kerkhof has been an independent Director of Syensqo since December 2023 and currently chairs the Board’s Nomination Committee. She is a seasoned global executive with more than three decades of experience in specialty chemicals, materials and energy. As Chief Executive Officer of Archroma from 2020 to 2023, she led a global transformation focused on performance, portfolio optimization and sustainability. Her earlier leadership roles at BP, Castrol, Chemours and DuPont provide deep operational and strategic insight across global industrial businesses. She also served on the boards of Neste, OCI N.V., and Goodpack. Her combination of CEO experience, governance expertise and strong industrial background positions her well to lead the Board in this next phase.

The Board warmly thanks Rosemary Thorne for her leadership and commitment in guiding the Company through a pivotal phase of its development and looks forward with confidence to the next chapter under Heike van de Kerkhof’s chairmanship.

The Company also announces that Roeland Baan stepped down from the Board on March 2, 2026, for personal reasons, after having made a significant contribution through his expertise and strong engagement over the years. In particular, he has played an important role as a member of both the ESG Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee, where his insights have helped strengthen the Company’s oversight and governance. The Company wishes to express its sincere gratitude to him for his commitment and valuable service to the Board and to all its stakeholders.

In this context, the Board welcomes Miguel Mantas, former CEO of Allnex, as an independent director, bringing a strong track record in driving growth, portfolio transformation and complex cross-border transactions. He combines deep experience in large-scale industrial businesses with proven leadership of high-performing international teams across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

This Board evolution comes at an important moment for Syensqo, as the Company strengthens its Board to address new challenges and opportunities ahead. The nomination of Heike van de Kerkhof as Chair of the Board and the arrival of Miguel Mantas as independent director follow Mike Radossich’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2026, as the Company advances to its next phase with a clear focus on disciplined execution, operational excellence and accelerated value creation.

The Nomination Committee will seek to appoint at least one additional independent director in the coming months to further enhance the Board’s expertise and maintain robust governance standards, including majority independence across key Committees.

Heike van de Kerkhof said:

“I am honored to take on the role of chair at this important time for Syensqo. The Board is fully committed to supporting management in strengthening performance, maintaining high standards of governance and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Syensqo nomme Heike van de Kerkhof Présidente du Conseil d’administration

Bruxelles, Belgique – 3 mars 2026 - 07:30 CET

SYENSQO SA (« Syensqo » ou « la Société ») annonce aujourd’hui la nomination de Heike van de Kerkhof en tant que Présidente indépendante de son Conseil d’administration (“Conseil”), avec effet au 3 mars 2026, marquant une nouvelle étape dans le parcours de gouvernance du Groupe. Elle succédera à Rosemary Thorne, qui quittera ses fonctions de Présidente et démissionnera de son mandat d’administratrice indépendante le 31 mars 2026, afin d’assurer un passage de relais en douceur.

Heike van de Kerkhof est administratrice indépendante de Syensqo depuis décembre 2023 et préside actuellement le Comité des nominations du Conseil. Elle est une dirigeante internationale chevronnée, forte de plus de trente ans d’expérience dans les secteurs des produits chimiques de spécialité, des matériaux et de l’énergie. En qualité de Directrice générale (Chief Executive Officer) d’Archroma de 2020 à 2023, elle a conduit une transformation globale axée sur la performance, l’optimisation du portefeuille et le développement durable. Ses précédentes fonctions de direction au sein de BP, Castrol, Chemours et DuPont lui confèrent une connaissance opérationnelle et stratégique approfondie des groupes industriels mondiaux. Elle a également siégé aux conseils d’administration de Neste, d’OCI N.V. et de Goodpack. La combinaison de son expérience de CEO, de son expertise en matière de gouvernance et de son solide parcours industriel la positionne idéalement pour diriger le Conseil dans cette nouvelle phase.

Le Conseil remercie chaleureusement Rosemary Thorne pour son leadership et son engagement dans l’accompagnement de la Société au cours d’une phase charnière de son développement et aborde avec confiance le prochain chapitre sous la présidence de Heike van de Kerkhof.

La Société annonce également que Roeland Baan a quitté le Conseil le 2 mars 2026, pour des raisons personnelles, après y avoir apporté une contribution significative grâce à son expertise et à son engagement de longue date. Il a en particulier joué un rôle important en tant que membre des comités ESG et d’Audit et des Risques, où ses analyses ont contribué à renforcer les dispositifs de contrôle et de gouvernance de la Société. La Société tient à lui exprimer sa profonde gratitude pour son engagement et les services précieux rendus au Conseil et à l’ensemble de ses parties prenantes.

Dans ce contexte, le Conseil accueille Miguel Mantas, ancien CEO d’Allnex, en tant qu’administrateur indépendant, fort d’une solide expérience de CEO dans la conduite de la croissance, la transformation de portefeuille et des opérations complexes transfrontalières. Il associe une expérience approfondie au sein de groupes industriels de grande envergure à un leadership éprouvé à la tête d’équipes internationales très performantes en Europe, en Asie et en Amérique latine.

Cette évolution de la composition du Conseil intervient à un moment important pour Syensqo, alors que la Société renforce son Conseil pour faire face aux nouveaux défis et saisir les opportunités à venir. La nomination de Heike van de Kerkhof à la présidence du Conseil et l’arrivée de Miguel Mantas en qualité d’administrateur indépendant font suite à la nomination de Mike Radossich en tant que Directeur général (Chief Executive Officer) le 1er janvier 2026, la Société abordant une nouvelle phase de son développement, avec un cap clair en matière d’exécution disciplinée, d’excellence opérationnelle et d’accélération de la création de valeur.

Le Comité des nominations recherchera, dans les prochains mois, à proposer la nomination d’au moins un administrateur indépendant supplémentaire afin de poursuivre le renforcement des compétences au sein du Conseil et de maintenir des standards de gouvernance exigeants, notamment une majorité d’administrateurs indépendants au sein des principaux comités.

Heike van de Kerkhof a déclaré :

“Je suis honorée d’assumer la fonction de Présidente à un moment aussi important pour Syensqo. Le Conseil est pleinement engagé aux côtés du management pour renforcer la performance, maintenir des standards élevés de gouvernance et créer de la valeur à long terme pour nos actionnaires.”

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d’améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l’on retrouve dans l’habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité.

Plus d’informations sur www.syensqo.com.

Syensqo benoemt Heike van de Kerkhof tot voorzitter van de Raad van Bestuur.

Brussel, België – 3 maart, 2026 - 07:30 CET

SYENSQO SA (“Syensqo” of “de Groep”) kondigt vandaag de benoeming aan van Heike van de Kerkhof tot onafhankelijk voorzitter van zijn Raad van Bestuur (“Raad”), met ingang van 3 maart 2026, wat een nieuwe stap betekent in de Governance van de Groep. Zij zal Rosemary Thorne opvolgen, die met onmiddellijke ingang terugtreedt als voorzitter en op 31 maart 2026 ontslag zal nemen uit haar functie als onafhankelijk bestuurder, om zo een vlot overdrachtsproces te verzekeren.

Heike van de Kerkhof is sinds december 2023 onafhankelijk bestuurder van Syensqo en is momenteel voorzitter van het Benoemingscomité van de Raad. Zij is een ervaren internationaal topmanager met meer dan drie decennia ervaring in speciaalchemie, materialen en energie. Als Chief Executive Officer van Archroma van 2020 tot 2023 leidde zij een wereldwijde transformatie gericht op prestaties, portfolio-optimalisatie en duurzaamheid. Haar eerdere leiderschapsrollen bij BP, Castrol, Chemours en DuPont verschaffen haar diepgaande operationele en strategische inzichten in internationale industriële ondernemingen. Zij was daarnaast lid van de raden van bestuur van Neste, OCI N.V. en Goodpack. Haar combinatie van CEO-ervaring, governance-expertise en sterke industriële achtergrond maakt haar bijzonder geschikt om de Raad te leiden in deze volgende fase.

De Raad dankt Rosemary Thorne van harte voor haar leiderschap en inzet bij het begeleiden van de Groep door een cruciale fase in zijn ontwikkeling en kijkt met vertrouwen uit naar het volgende hoofdstuk onder het voorzitterschap van Heike van de Kerkhof.

De Groep kondigt ook aan dat Roeland Baan om persoonlijke redenen op 2 maart 2026 uit de Raad terugtrad, nadat hij door zijn expertise en sterke betrokkenheid gedurende vele jaren een belangrijke bijdrage heeft geleverd. In het bijzonder heeft hij een belangrijke rol gespeeld als lid van zowel het ESG-comité als het Audit -en Risicocomité, waar zijn inzichten hebben bijgedragen aan het versterken van het toezicht en de Governance van de Groep. De Groep wenst zijn oprechte dank uit te spreken voor zijn inzet en waardevolle dienstverlening aan de Raad en aan al zijn stakeholders.

In deze context heet de Raad ook Miguel Mantas, voormalig CEO van Allnex, welkom als onafhankelijk bestuurder, die een sterk track record inbrengt op het gebied van groei, portfolio transformatie en complexe grensoverschrijdende transacties. Hij combineert diepgaande ervaring in grootschalige industriële ondernemingen met bewezen leiderschap van hoogpresterende internationale teams in Europa, Azië en Latijns-Amerika.

Deze evolutie in de Raad komt op een belangrijk moment voor Syensqo, nu de Groep zijn Raad versterkt om nieuwe uitdagingen en kansen het hoofd te bieden. De benoeming van Heike van de Kerkhof tot voorzitter van de Raad en de komst van Miguel Mantas als onafhankelijk bestuurder volgen op de aanstelling van Mike Radossich als Chief Executive Officer op 1 januari 2026, terwijl de Groep haar volgende fase ingaat met een duidelijke focus op gedisciplineerde uitvoering, operationele uitmuntendheid en versnelde waardecreatie.

Het Benoemingscomité zal in de komende maanden ten minste één extra onafhankelijke bestuurder benoemen om de expertise van de Raad verder te versterken en robuuste Governance-normen te handhaven, waaronder een meerderheid aan onafhankelijke leden in de belangrijkste comités.

Heike van de Kerkhof verklaarde:

“Het is een eer om, in deze voor Syensqo belangrijke periode, de rol van voorzitter op te nemen. De Raad zet zich er volledig voor in het management te ondersteunen bij het versterken van de prestaties, het handhaven van hoge Governance-normen en het realiseren van langetermijnwaarde voor onze aandeelhouders.”



Over Syensqo

Syensqo is een wetenschapsbedrijf dat baanbrekende oplossingen ontwikkelt die de manier waarop we leven, werken, reizen en ons vermaken verbeteren. Geïnspireerd door de wetenschappelijke raden die Ernest Syensqo in 1911 organiseerde, brengen we het briljante talent samen dat de grenzen van wetenschap en innovatie verlegt ten voordele van onze klanten, met een wereldwijd team van meer dan 13.000.

Onze oplossingen dragen bij aan veiligere, schonere en duurzamere producten in huizen, voeding en consumptiegoederen, vliegtuigen, auto's, batterijen, slimme apparaten en toepassingen in de gezondheidszorg. Onze innovatiekracht stelt ons in staat om de ambitie van een circulaire economie waar te maken en baanbrekende technologieën te ontwikkelen die de mensheid vooruit helpen.

Meer informatie op www.syensqo.com.

