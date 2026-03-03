Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares from February 20 to February 25, 2026
Boulogne-Billancourt, March 3, 2026
In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares carried out from February 20 to February 25, 2026, under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 600,000 Renault shares. The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault Group's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan “Shareplan 2026” (see press release of February 20, 2026).
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|20/02/2026
|FR0000131906
|200,000
|32.3956
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|23/02/2026
|FR0000131906
|142,935
|32.1752
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|24/02/2026
|FR0000131906
|135,000
|32.5896
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|25/02/2026
|FR0000131906
|122,065
|32.6681
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|600,000
|32.4422
Detailed information
The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault Group’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.
