Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares from February 20 to February 25, 2026

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 3, 2026

In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares carried out from February 20 to February 25, 2026, under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 600,000 Renault shares. The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault Group's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan “Shareplan 2026” (see press release of February 20, 2026).

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC Code) 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 20/02/2026 FR0000131906 200,000 32.3956 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 23/02/2026 FR0000131906 142,935 32.1752 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 24/02/2026 FR0000131906 135,000 32.5896 XPAR 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 25/02/2026 FR0000131906 122,065 32.6681 XPAR TOTAL 600,000 32.4422

Detailed information

The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault Group’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

