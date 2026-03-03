AEON Clinic Introduces Exomind to Treat OCD ADHD PTSD And Other Complex Mental Health Conditions





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Clinic, a top pioneer in regenerative medicine and opulent healthcare situated at Atlantis the Royal, is happy to present EXOMIND™, an innovative, non-invasive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) system. Intended to transform mental well-being, EXOMIND™ provides a science-led OCD treatment, Anxiety treatment, drug-free alternative for those fighting with ADHD and PTSD, and other complicated neurological illnesses.

EXOMIND™ distinguishes itself in an age when executive tiredness and neurodevelopmental difficulties are becoming more common by addressing the underlying cause of mental health problems: neurological dysregulation. Through local magnetic pulses stimulating underactive neurons, EXOMIND™ promotes neuroplasticity, hence rewiring the brain.

A fresh standard in precision psychiatry usually depending on a one-size-fits-all drug strategy, standard mental health therapies using brain mapping to guarantee that every pulse is delivered to the exact millimeter of the brain needing assistance, AEON Clinic's EXOMIND™ approach flips this scenario.

According to the AEON Medical Team, EXOMIND™ is a recalibration of the human experience rather than only a medication. "By focusing on the particular neural circuits engaged in focus, anxiety, and repetitive behaviours, we are enabling patients their lives back, free from the sedative side effects of conventional medicine."

Why Choose EXOMIND™?

Rapid results for ADHD, Anxiety and OCD: Improves executive function and lessens the din of unwelcome thoughts.

Calms the overactive amygdala to assist patients in processing trauma free of physical symptoms of anxiety; PTSD recovery and gives OCD treatment and Anxiety treatment.

Zero downtime: A walk-in, walk-out technique perfectly suited for the hectic lifestyle of busy individuals.

Treatments are delivered within the world-class, luxury setting of Atlantis The Royal to guarantee a calm, stress-free recuperation process known as the AEON Advantage.

Merged Longevity

The debut of EXOMIND™ confirms AEON Clinic's leadership in international longevity research even further. AEON Clinic offers a 360-degree approach to biological and psychological optimization by integrating neurostimulation with the clinic's own regenerative treatments including IV infusions and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

As the first clinic in the region affiliated with the American Board of Regenerative Medicine, AEON Clinic continues to redefine the biological clock through evidence-based longevity regimes and bespoke wellness journeys.

To book a private consultation:

Email: info@theaeonclinic.com

Phone: +971 4518 5777

Website: www.theaeonclinic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/333ca81a-d309-4be2-801a-cb41c45cecf0