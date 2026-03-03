Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from February 23 to February 27, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from February 23 to February 27, 2026

Puteaux, March 3, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from February 23 to February 27, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/23/2026FR001243512150,00027.5930XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/23/2026FR001243512128,00027.5989DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/23/2026FR00124351212,00027.5812TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/23/2026FR00124351215,00027.5895AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/24/2026FR001243512150,50027.4511XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/24/2026FR001243512128,00027.4569DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/24/2026FR00124351212,00027.4398TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/24/2026FR00124351215,00027.4371AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/25/2026FR001243512129,43427.3027XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/25/2026FR001243512141,84827.2674DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/25/2026FR00124351218,71827.2285TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/25/2026FR00124351217,50027.2386AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/26/2026FR001243512134,50027.1731XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/26/2026FR001243512143,34227.1449DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/26/2026FR00124351215,38227.1412TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/26/2026FR00124351214,77627.1501AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/27/2026FR001243512128,91327.1669XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/27/2026FR001243512145,49427.1007DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/27/2026FR00124351216,41927.1031TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY4922/27/2026FR00124351216,96827.0860AQE
 Total433,79427.3168 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

