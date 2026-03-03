Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from February 23 to February 27, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from February 23 to February 27, 2026

Puteaux, March 3, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from February 23 to February 27, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/23/2026 FR0012435121 50,000 27.5930 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/23/2026 FR0012435121 28,000 27.5989 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/23/2026 FR0012435121 2,000 27.5812 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/23/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 27.5895 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/24/2026 FR0012435121 50,500 27.4511 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/24/2026 FR0012435121 28,000 27.4569 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/24/2026 FR0012435121 2,000 27.4398 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/24/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 27.4371 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/25/2026 FR0012435121 29,434 27.3027 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/25/2026 FR0012435121 41,848 27.2674 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/25/2026 FR0012435121 8,718 27.2285 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/25/2026 FR0012435121 7,500 27.2386 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/26/2026 FR0012435121 34,500 27.1731 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/26/2026 FR0012435121 43,342 27.1449 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/26/2026 FR0012435121 5,382 27.1412 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/26/2026 FR0012435121 4,776 27.1501 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/27/2026 FR0012435121 28,913 27.1669 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/27/2026 FR0012435121 45,494 27.1007 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/27/2026 FR0012435121 6,419 27.1031 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 2/27/2026 FR0012435121 6,968 27.0860 AQE Total 433,794 27.3168



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment