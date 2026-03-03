AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for February 2026

In February 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 364,894 passengers, representing a 5.0% increase compared to February 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 9.2% to 19,777 and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.6% to 42,832 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for February 2026 were as follows:

February 2026 February 2025 Change Passengers 364,894 347,651 5.0% Finland - Sweden 107,894 90,300 19.5% Estonia - Finland 232,669 225,504 3.2% Estonia - Sweden 24,331 31,847 -23.6% Cargo Units 19,777 18,107 9.2% Finland - Sweden 3,053 2,305 32.5% Estonia - Finland 13,938 13,039 6.9% Estonia - Sweden 2,786 2,763 0.8% Passenger Vehicles 42,832 44,431 -3.6% Finland - Sweden 3,119 2,410 29.4% Estonia - Finland 38,032 40,792 -6.8% Estonia - Sweden 1,681 1,229 36.8%





FINLAND – SWEDEN

The February Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The February Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The February Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen did not operate for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance.





