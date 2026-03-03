AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for February 2026

In February 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 364,894 passengers, representing a 5.0% increase compared to February 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 9.2% to 19,777 and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.6% to 42,832 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for February 2026 were as follows:
|February 2026
|February 2025
|Change
|Passengers
|364,894
|347,651
|5.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|107,894
|90,300
|19.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|232,669
|225,504
|3.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|24,331
|31,847
|-23.6%
|Cargo Units
|19,777
|18,107
|9.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,053
|2,305
|32.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|13,938
|13,039
|6.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,786
|2,763
|0.8%
|Passenger Vehicles
|42,832
|44,431
|-3.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,119
|2,410
|29.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|38,032
|40,792
|-6.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,681
|1,229
|36.8%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The February Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The February Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The February Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen did not operate for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance.
Anneli Simm
Head of Investor Relations
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Tel.: +372 5615 7170
