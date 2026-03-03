KBC Group: Publication of transparancy notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(Art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)





KBC Group NV has received an updated transparency notification on 27 February 2026, which states that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC has a stake of 3.00% in KBC Group (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments). Consequently, the total stake of FMR LLC (group) in KBC Group now amounts to 4.66%.

Reason for the notification(s): “ acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights”

Notification(s) by: FMR LLC

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex

Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed / notification is updated: 23 February 2026.

Threshold that is crossed: KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply.

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 662 783

Notified details: see annex.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See “11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).

The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.





