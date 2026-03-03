US Investor Briarwood Chase Management Doubles Its Stake in Sidetrade, Crossing 10% of Capital

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR), the AI-native Order-to-Cash platform recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™, announces that Briarwood Chase Management, a US-based investment firm, has doubled its position, now holding over 10% of the company’s share capital.

Briarwood Chase Management LLC is a New York-based firm focused on making long-term investments in a highly select number of global opportunities. Briarwood builds each position through deep fundamental due diligence, direct management engagement, and operational reviews, targeting companies with strong growth characteristics and durable competitive advantages.

The firm acquired additional shares of Sidetrade through its fund Briarwood Capital Partners LP, following its initial crossing of the 5% threshold at year-end 2024.

Briarwood believes that due to the foresight of management, Sidetrade is uniquely positioned to lead in providing AI-native solutions in the Order-to-Cash space, citing specifically how Sidetrade has a proprietary data advantage, having leveraged unique customer data in an anonymized and highly secure manner to build an exclusive data lake. Sidetrade’s multi-year contracts (averaging 3-4 years) also give the company a strong incumbency advantage versus competitors.

“Proprietary data is the new gold, and we believe Sidetrade’s leading Data Lake in the Order-to-Cash vertical, built over the past ten-plus years, provides a strong moat that competitors cannot easily build or replicate” said Robert Blatt, Managing Director of Briarwood Chase Management. “We also were deeply impressed by management building and operating their own data center infrastructure with Nvidia GPU chips not only before AI was in vogue but even well before ChatGPT’s first commercial release - as well as the fact that the company is now training and developing their own domain-specific LLM. Sidetrade management has been preparing for AI and building AI into its product roadmap for many years, and this, combined with its vast proprietary data, gives us conviction that not only is Sidetrade differentiated from most SaaS businesses, it is now even potentially better described as an AI-native ‘start-up’ than a traditional software business.”

As trillions of dollars pour into AI infrastructure globally, value creation is shifting from the compute layer to the application layer, where domain-specific AI platforms transform raw processing power into measurable enterprise outcomes. Sidetrade operates at this layer. Its AI-native platform automates the entire Order-to-Cash cycle for large multinational organizations, powered by Aimie, Sidetrade’s agentic AI. Aimie is trained on a proprietary Data Lake comprising over $8 trillion in B2B payment transactions from more than 42 million buyer companies worldwide, captured directly from live enterprise workflows over a decade. This represents a head start of at least three years that widens with every transaction processed. This data moat forms the foundation upon which Sidetrade builds, trains, and deploys AI models specifically designed for Order-to-Cash operations at enterprise scale.

In 2025, Sidetrade moved from predictive AI to autonomous execution. The company launched the first AI Cash Collection Agent capable of calling debtors by phone, qualifying invoices, and executing collection actions with zero human intervention. Fifteen agents are scaling into live production with multinational clients by the end of Q1 2026, processing tens of thousands of invoices across thousands of B2B debtors. In a software market where most “AI-powered” claims remain feature-level enhancements, Sidetrade is shipping autonomous agents into Order-to-Cash workflows.

Sidetrade Key Financial and Strategic Highlights









Revenue

€61.4 million in 2025, +14% at constant currency. SaaS subscriptions at €53.5 million, +20% at constant currency, representing 87% of revenue.









US traction

North America is now Sidetrade's largest market at 30% of Group revenue, growing +25% at constant currency. The acquisition of ezyCollect in 2025 opened Asia-Pacific as a third growth region.









Profitability

Operating margin crossed 15% of revenue in 2024, with net income up 40% to €7.9 million. 2025 annual results publish March 30, 2026.









Pricing model

Billing is based on transaction volume, not per-user license fees, eliminating the AI cannibalization risk that is repricing per-seat SaaS models across the sector.









Founder-led

CEO Olivier Novasque, who founded Sidetrade, holds 35% of outstanding shares, aligning management and shareholder interests.









Third-party validation

Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Invoice-to-Cash Applications for the third consecutive year (2023, 2024/2025). Unanimous BUY rating from independent analysts, with consensus target prices implying over 100% upside.







Next financial announcements

Annual Results for 2025: March 30, 2026 (after the stock market closes)

New Strategic Plan 2026: April 7, 2026 (after the stock market closes)

First Quarter Revenue for 2026: April 14, 2026 (after the stock market closes)

