Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, March 3, 2026 – 8.30am

ARGAN's 2025

Universal Registration Document

made available

Argan informs the public that the 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed on Monday,

March 2, with the French financial markets authority (AMF) under number D.26-0059.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is thus available on the company's website (www.argan.fr) under the heading Investors & Shareholders / 2025 Regulated Information / Financial documents, as well as on the Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).

The translated English version should be made available by Friday, March 13th.

Copies of the Universal Registration Document (French version) are also available free of charge at the company's headquarters.

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the Supervisory Board's report on corporate governance, the statutory auditors' reports and information on their fees.

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

March 26: General Assembly 2026

April 1: Net sales of 1 st quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2026

quarter 2026 July 23: Half-year results 2026

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2026





2027 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 4: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2026

quarter 2026 January 21: Annual results 2026

March 25: General Assembly 2027





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr







