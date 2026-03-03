From Track to Pitch: Zoomex Teams Up with TGR Haas F1 Team and Emiliano Martínez to Launch Its 2026 Road to the Championship





TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As TGR Haas F1 Team unveils its new VF-26 challenger for the 2026 season, Zoomex simultaneously announces its Q2 2026 partnership with the team. At the same time, legendary goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez will continue serving as Global Brand Ambassador.

In 2026, Zoomex positions the year as its “Year of Peak Decisions,” launching its annual Road to the Championship initiative through the dual momentum of Formula 1 and global football. By aligning with the intensity of both arenas, the platform invites users to experience the speed of controlling the pace and the conviction of defending victory.

TGR Haas F1 Unveils the VF-26 for the New Season, with Zoomex as a Key Sponsorship Partner

The recently unveiled VF-26 by TGR Haas F1 features enhanced aerodynamic precision, upgraded chassis integration, and strengthened real-time data feedback with trackside execution coordination. In the world of Formula 1, victory is determined not by raw speed alone, but by system reliability built on efficiency and stability.

This philosophy closely aligns with Zoomex’s long-standing emphasis on platform stability, security standards, and technical strength. In this partnership, Zoomex is not merely a sponsor, but a true technical resonance partner—continuously optimizing its core infrastructure and risk control mechanisms to deliver a high-performance, stable, and transparent trading environment, while building long-term trust with users in asset security.

The TGR Haas F1 Team commented:

“The VF-26 represents our continued advancement in engineering architecture and track execution. Our goals for the new season remain clear – to continuously improve overall performance through system stability and team collaboration in a highly competitive environment.”

Zoomex also stated:

“Whether on the track or in the trading market, what truly determines the outcome is never short-term speed, but system stability and execution consistency at key moments. Our collaboration with TGR Haas F1 Team is based on a shared understanding of long-termism and controllable performance.”

Both parties stated that this deepened collaboration symbolizes their shared values in engineering mindset and system stability, while further establishing the direction for future cross-industry brand partnerships.

Emiliano Martínez Continues as Global Brand Ambassador, Embodying Trading Discipline and Critical Timing

As Zoomex deepens its strategic partnership with TGR Haas F1 Team, the platform also announces that two-time Yashin Trophy winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove recipient Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez will continue serving as Global Brand Ambassador.

Widely recognized as one of the world’s top goalkeepers, Martínez played a pivotal role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph and has been instrumental in Aston Villa’s resurgence in the Premier League. His sharp reflexes, precise judgment, and ability to remain composed under extreme pressure strongly align with Zoomex’s long-standing emphasis on stability, efficiency, and security.

Whether on the pitch or in the markets, outcomes are shaped by emotional control, discipline, focus, and the ability to seize the right moment with clarity and decisiveness. This partnership brings to life the psychological resilience and professional discipline required of serious traders. It also reflects Zoomex’s respect for professional trading standards, highlighting the importance of long-term thinking, risk awareness, and self-discipline. Through transparent mechanisms, stable infrastructure, and robust risk management systems, the platform provides a solid foundation that enables traders to focus on strategy and execution within a clear and reliable environment.

The Road to the Championship Begins: Zoomex’s Campaign Series Now Live

TGR Haas F1 Team represents the relentless pursuit of engineering excellence and performance standards, reflecting Zoomex’s core strengths in technical architecture and stable execution. Emiliano Martínez, meanwhile, symbolizes the psychological strength and discipline essential to professional trading. Together, they illustrate the complete ecosystem of infrastructure reliability and operator precision.

With 2026 positioned as the “Year of Peak Decisions,” Zoomex launches its year-long themed initiative, Road to the Championship, alongside the Zoomex February Rapid Growth Season campaign, featuring a total prize pool of up to $100,000. In addition, the Premier League prediction points competition is now live, allowing users to accumulate points through match predictions and redeem exclusive rewards, including autographed boots from Emiliano Martínez.

For Zoomex, fair and transparent rules combined with a stable risk management framework form the backbone that supports traders in volatile markets. Guided by the spirit of two champions and united under the slogan “Master the Speed, Defend the Victory,” Zoomex connects the energy of F1 and football throughout the year, accompanying traders on a path toward higher standards and more sustainable growth.

About Zoomex Exchange

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established an exclusive global brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex’s commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

