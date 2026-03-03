Multiverse Computing Launches CompactifAI APP, Bringing Offline AI to Edge Devices

DONOSTIA, Spain , March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiverse Computing, the leading compressed AI model provider, today announced the launch of the CompactifAI App, a new mobile application that enables users to run advanced AI models locally on their devices fully offline, or seamlessly switch to cloud-based models via API. Designed for mobile professionals, privacy-sensitive organizations, and teams operating in low-connectivity environments, the CompactifAI App delivers efficient, high-performance AI directly at the edge.

With AI use and demand growing rapidly across enterprises and public sector organizations, cloud dependency is a critical constraint that hinders broader deployment. Professionals in sectors such as healthcare, legal, defense, manufacturing, and field operations increasingly require AI capabilities that function where connectivity is unreliable or where data sensitivity makes cloud processing untenable. The CompactifAI App directly addresses these constraints by delivering production-ready AI that runs where it is needed most.

At the heart of the App is Multiverse's CompactifAI technology, which applies quantum-inspired mathematics to compress AI models by up to 95% while maintaining precision within a 2-3% margin, far outpacing the industry standard of 20-30% accuracy loss at comparable compression rates. This enables models that would typically require large-scale cloud infrastructure to run efficiently on standard devices like mobile phones and tablets, without sacrificing reasoning capabilities.

Key capabilities of the CompactifAI App include:

Fully offline AI on the edge: Users can download AI models directly to their device and operate entirely without internet connectivity, cloud dependency, or data exposure.

Smart query routing: The App intelligently routes queries between on-device models for lightweight tasks and API-based models for more complex reasoning, optimizing for both speed and capability.

Private by design and secure by default: All on-device processing keeps sensitive data local, ensuring privacy, security, and full operational control.



“Running advanced AI locally has historically required compromising on model size or performance,” said Enrique Lizaso, cofounder & CEO of Multiverse Computing. “What we’re demonstrating with the CompactifAI App is that efficiency and intelligence are not mutually exclusive. Sophisticated reasoning models can now be deployed without the overhead of cloud-scale infrastructure, enabling powerful systems to operate directly on-device.”





The launch of the CompactifAI App follows the recent release of Multiverse's HyperNova, a compressed open-source model, which demonstrated that frontier-level reasoning can be achieved at dramatically lower compute, memory, and energy requirements. With the CompactifAI App, Multiverse further extends those efficiency gains into real-world, field-ready applications and operational deployment.

The CompactifAI App is ideal for mobile professionals, highly regulated industries or privacy-sensitive use cases, field and on-site operations, and any environment where low connectivity or data sovereignty requirements make cloud-based AI impractical.

For more information about the CompactifAI App, visit https://multiversecomputing.com/compactifai-app . To explore Multiverse Computing's open-source model releases, visit https://huggingface.co/MultiverseComputingCAI .

About Multiverse Computing

Multiverse Computing is the leading compressed AI model provider. The company’s deep expertise in quantum software led to the development of CompactifAI, a revolutionary compressor that reduces computing requirements for AI models and unleashes new use cases for AI across industries. Headquartered in Donostia, Spain, with offices in the United States, Canada, and across Europe, Multiverse serves more than 100 global customers, including Iberdrola, Bosch, and the Bank of Canada. For more information, visit www.multiversecomputing.com .

