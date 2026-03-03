Charles IT, a Connecticut-Based Managed Service Provider Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Positioning Defense Contractors to Meet Looming Federal Compliance Deadlines

Middletown, CT, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles IT, a leading managed IT and cybersecurity services provider, has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 — making it one of approximately 43 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the world to hold this certification. The milestone carries significant implications for U.S. defense contractors facing mandatory CMMC compliance as a condition of Department of Defense (DoD) contract eligibility.

CMMC Level 2 is a rigorous, third-party assessed framework requiring organizations to demonstrate adherence to all 110 security practices outlined in NIST SP 800-171. Unlike self-attestation, Level 2 certification demands an independent audit by a DoD-authorized C3PAO (Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization), a process Charles IT successfully completed after more than a year of intensive preparation.

According to the DoD's CMMC rollout, an estimated 300,000 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) will ultimately be required to obtain certification. For organizations who rely on MSPs for IT management and cybersecurity, finding a certified partner is no longer optional; it’s a prerequisite for continued federal contract performance.

“This was an important achievement because it shows our clients that we take their business seriously and it shows that by going through the same process they will. Being the first MSP in CT to be certified is an amazing accomplishment, and I give credit to our team whose determination made this achievement a reality.”

— Foster Charles, Founder & CEO, Charles IT

Industries most directly impacted include aerospace manufacturing, aircraft component suppliers, turbine engine MRO providers, defense-related machining and tooling operations, and prime and sub-tier DoD contractors.

“We are a part of a very small, elite group of service providers that have this certification. We can now better support clients, and that’s a very proud moment for our entire organization.”

— Dereck Jacques, Head of Professional Services, Charles IT

A Cross-Organizational Achievement Over One Year in the Making

Earning CMMC Level 2 certification required Charles IT to align its internal policies, technical controls, and documentation across every department — from frontline systems administrators to executive leadership. The effort involved months of cross-functional coordination, continuous learning, and collaboration among compliance, operations, and professional services teams.

“The hardest thing about this was everything about this. We were constantly relearning every step of the way. But we learned so much about what we’re doing for our department, for our own program, and for our clients.”

— Michael Plotner, Compliance Manager, Charles IT

Matt Laskarzewski, Centralized Services Manager, described the collaborative nature of the effort: “There were multiple different teams all pulling together to make this a success.”

The process also marked a formative experience for newer compliance team members. Aliza Caban, Jr. Compliance Administrator, noted that while CMMC audits are never “easy,” the unified organizational commitment made the undertaking “more manageable”, a testament to how deeply the effort was embedded across every level of the company.

About Charles IT

Charles IT is a Connecticut-headquartered managed IT and cybersecurity services provider serving businesses across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The company specializes in managed compliance, managed IT support, and cybersecurity for regulated industries, including defense contractors subject to CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, and DFARS requirements. For more information, visit www.charlesit.com.

Charles IT is currently accepting inquiries from manufacturers and defense subcontractors seeking CMMC 2.0 readiness assessments, gap analysis, and managed compliance services.

Contact Info



Elizabeth "Betta" Greenberg

bettag@charlesit.com

+1 860-344-9628

Attachments