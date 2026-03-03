Ride the XRP Wave at Bitrue With a 70,000 XRP Trading Contest

JACÓ, Costa Rica, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has today launched its brand new XRP trading event with more than 70,000 XRP in rewards going out to users on its platform.

Capitalizing on renewed interest in XRP, as seen by growing trading volumes and consistent ETF inflows, Bitrue’s new campaign allows users to complete two simple tasks in order to receive bonuses of XRP deposited straight into their accounts.

Task 1

Deposit 3,000 or more XRP to Bitrue and get an instant 10 XRP bonus - limited to the first 2,000 depositors.

Task 2

Make 200 USDT worth of trades on XRP-related pairs on Bitrue, such as XRP/USDT, XRP/RLUSD, or any XRP base pairs such as SOL/XRP, on the spot exchange. Qualifying participants will then share 50,000 XRP according to their total volume traded, with higher trading volumes translating into a higher piece of the rewards pie.

Interested participants should sign up on the Official Event Page before completing the task and agree to the terms and conditions.

“Interest towards XRP pairs is surging lately with volumes peaking at 200% increases compared to two weeks prior.” said Adam O’Neill, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitrue. “With all metrics showing renewed interest in XRP we want to provide our 40 million users with an easy on-ramp to take advantage of potential upswings in the near future.”

The trading event also presents an opportunity for new market makers to enter the Bitrue ecosystem. Ultra-high volume traders who can clear $500,000 in volume during the event period will qualify for a period of 0 maker and taker fees during the month of April. Interested participants can register their intentions by filling out a separate registration form.

This event is live now and will run until March 13th 2026 at 03:00 UTC.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a global crypto exchange dedicated to providing diversified digital financial services through blockchain technology. The platform supports over 700 cryptocurrencies and offers a wide range of products, including spot trading, futures, OTC, staking, copy trading and Alpha trading. With its extensive asset coverage, Bitrue ranks among the top exchanges in XRP markets by trading volume. It also provides a variety of staking and investment products with annualized rates of up to 30%, balancing liquidity and credited rewards. Centered on security and user protection, Bitrue actively partners with projects such as XRP and ADA, driving the growth of the digital economy through continuous product innovation and global ecosystem collaboration.

