16/2026・Trifork Group: Share-based incentive program 2026

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 3 March 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 16/2026

Share-based incentive program 2026

Trifork Group AG (“Trifork”) has granted restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the existing employee long-term share-based incentive program (“ELTIP”) approved by the Board of Directors in 2021.

The second ELTIP 2026 (“ELTIP 2026b”) is covering the grant in March 2026 to the Executive Management of the Trifork Group.

The ELTIP 2026b is based on RSUs and Executive Management variable remuneration for its performance in the financial year 2025. RSUs granted will be subject to graded vesting over a three-year period.

Further details about the ELTIP 2026b are stated below:

Participants Executive Management of the Trifork Group eligible for variable remuneration for financial year 2025.

Total 2 employees. Number of RSUs A total of 24,691 RSUs is allocated under the ELTIP 2026b.

The number of RSUs is calculated by taking the respective variable remuneration amount and applying the weighted average share price for shares of the last three trading days of 2025. Granting RSUs comprised by the ELTIP 2026b are granted in March 2026. Vesting RSUs will vest over a three-year period with 1/3 of the RSUs vesting each year. Vesting is not conditional upon the achievement of any financial or non-financial targets but is conditional upon the participating employee remaining employed with the Trifork Group throughout the vesting period or becoming a good leaver during the vesting period as well as the participating employee having complied in all respects with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2026b. Objective Attraction and retention of employees in selected jurisdictions. Conversion Once vested and not lapsed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2026b, each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one Trifork share. Conditions RSUs are granted based on the conversion of the respective variable remuneration for each participating employee.

The ELTIP 2026b is subject to customary conditions. Allocation & theoretical value The allocation is based on the weighted average share price of the last 3 trading days of 2025 (DKK 89.68). Dividing the converting salary by this amount results in the number of RSUs to be granted. The converting total amounts to DKK 2,275,123 (EUR 304,574) and 24,691 RSUs.



The theoretical value for the RSUs is the market price of the Trifork share at grant date minus the expected dividends for the portions vesting after one, two and three years.



Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

