Microgrid Market Growing at 17.61% CAGR Through 2031 with Global Industry Set to Reach USD 54.99 Billion, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the microgrid market size is projected to rise from USD 20.54 billion in 2025 to USD 24.44 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 54.99 billion by 2031, growing at 17.61% CAGR.

The microgrid market growth momentum is supported by declining battery and inverter costs, advanced grid-forming technologies enabling very high renewable integration, and regulatory policies linking grid resilience with financial returns. Utilities, defense facilities, and data centers are increasingly adopting microgrids for reliability, energy independence, and backup capabilities, while software platforms are emerging as a key revenue driver as hardware solutions become more standardized.

Microgrid Market Trends and Insights

Expanding Off-Grid Power Access Across Emerging Regions

Rural electrification programs across Africa and South Asia are accelerating as governments, development banks, and climate-finance institutions expand support for decentralized energy systems. Blended financing models and renewable-energy subsidies are helping developers lower project risks, making solar-based microgrids a practical replacement for diesel generation in remote communities. National initiatives focused on agricultural electrification and hybrid renewable solutions are also improving energy access while reducing fuel dependence, allowing off-grid projects to move from pilot stages to scalable deployment.

Digital Integration Driving Smarter Microgrid Management

In North America, the convergence of operational and information technologies is transforming how microgrids operate. New interoperability standards enable controllers to connect energy assets, market signals, and building systems into unified platforms that automatically optimize energy use. Advanced software solutions now play a central role in reducing operational costs and participating in energy markets, although stronger cybersecurity practices are becoming essential as system connectivity expands.

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The microgrid market is evolving in response to rising resilience requirements, distributed energy adoption, and localized power security priorities across regions. This assessment draws on verified primary discussions and consistently triangulated secondary data, providing decision-makers with a transparent, evidence-based view of demand patterns, competitive positioning, and commercial outlook.”



Rapid-Deployment Microgrids Strengthen Disaster Resilience

Island and coastal regions vulnerable to extreme weather are increasingly adopting modular microgrids designed for fast installation and independent operation. Portable solar-plus-storage systems can be deployed quickly after disasters, restoring electricity when centralized grids fail. Public agencies and research organizations are prioritizing resilient, self-sustaining energy infrastructure to reduce reliance on fuel deliveries during emergencies and ensure continuous power for critical services.

Microgrid Industry Segmentation Insights

By Connectivity

Grid-Connected Microgrids

Off-Grid / Islanded Microgrids

By Offering

Hardware (Power Generators, Energy-Storage Systems, Power Converters & Inverters, Controllers)

Software (Energy Management Platforms, Microgrid Controllers)

Services (Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC), Operations & Maintenance (O&M), Consulting & Advisory)

By Power Source

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Combined Heat and Power (Natural Gas)

Diesel Generators

Wind

Fuel Cells

Others (Biomass, Hydro)

By Type

AC Microgrids

DC Microgrids

Hybrid AC/DC Microgrids

By Power Rating

Below 1 MW

1 to 5 MW

5 to 10 MW

Above 10 MW

By End-User

Utilities

Commercial and Industrial

Residential

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

Regional Market Share by Region

North America continues to lead global adoption, driven by strong policy incentives, military decarbonization goals, and growing investment in resilient energy infrastructure. Expansion is also supported by community-led projects in Canada and renewed industrial interest in distributed generation across Mexico, although regulatory differences between jurisdictions still slow broader deployment.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the most dynamic growth hub, fueled by large-scale rural electrification programs, post-disaster energy resilience policies, and aggressive distributed solar expansion. Several island economies are shifting away from diesel dependence toward renewable microgrids, while Australia is advancing community storage solutions that enhance grid stability and disaster preparedness.

