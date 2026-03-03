Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program – End of Buyback

In week 10 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. purchased 200,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 5.480,000 as detailed below:

Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Own shares after transaction 2.3.2026 14:11:58 189,163 27.4 5,183,066 24,280,981 2.3.2026 14:41:37 10,837 27.4 296,934 24,291,818 200,000 15,480,000

The transactions are carried out under Kaldalón hf.’s share repurchase programme, which was announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 6 January 2026. The buyback program has now been completed.

Prior to these latest transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 24,091,818 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 24,291,818 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.24% of the company’s total issued share capital.

Kaldalón hf. purchased a total of 3,289,097 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.30% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 89.177.460.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is