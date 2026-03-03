Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program – End of Buyback

In week 10 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. purchased 200,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 5.480,000 as detailed below:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Own shares after transaction
|2.3.2026
|14:11:58
|189,163
|27.4
|5,183,066
|24,280,981
|2.3.2026
|14:41:37
|10,837
|27.4
|296,934
|24,291,818
|200,000
|15,480,000
The transactions are carried out under Kaldalón hf.’s share repurchase programme, which was announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 6 January 2026. The buyback program has now been completed.
Prior to these latest transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 24,091,818 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 24,291,818 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.24% of the company’s total issued share capital.
Kaldalón hf. purchased a total of 3,289,097 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.30% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 89.177.460.
The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.
For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO
jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is