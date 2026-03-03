17/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 3 March 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 17/2026

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic vesting of 22,364 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 22,364 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 22,364 d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic vesting of 20,364 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 20,493 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 20,493 d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm

Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com

+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Learn more at trifork.com

