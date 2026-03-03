17/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 3 March 2026

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 17/2026

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAutomatic vesting of 22,364 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 22,364 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 022,364
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction2 March 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKristian Wulf-Andersen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAutomatic vesting of 20,364 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 20,493 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 020,493
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction2 March 2026
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm
Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com
+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.
Learn more at trifork.com

