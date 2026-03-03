Xtrim Selects Qvantel to Modernise BSS

HELSINKI, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qvantel, a global leader in digital BSS and monetization solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Ecuadorian operator Xtrim to modernize its BSS to support Xtrim’s TV, fibre broadband and telecoms services. This will involve the supply of Qvantel’s digital BSS, running on AWS, and associated services which will include the migration of all of Xtrim’s customers to the Qvantel platform.

All Xtrim’s B2C and B2B customers will be supported by Qvantel‘s digital BSS, and by consolidating legacy stacks, Xtrim will have a single system for all services for all customer types. This will enable a single view of the customer, which enables a better customer experience at all touch points and provides an integrated platform to upsell existing and new offerings.

The digital BSS supplied is part of Qvantel Flex Suite, which is an AI-driven full BSS and monetization stack. The system is designed with a no/low code configuration over customisation approach that will enable Xtrim to enjoy new levels of agility that can drive innovation and deliver new revenue streams.

“The modern design of Qvantel Flex enables us to be very agile and automate many processes. We can respond faster to new opportunities, and having a single system for all services for all customers provides a very efficient operation," said Zulay Quiroz, CIO, Xtrim. “Qvantel’s library of out-of-the-box use cases plus the expertise of the joint teams will ensure that we’re up and running quickly and delivering the possible experience for our customers.”

"We are delighted to welcome Xtrim as the latest Qvantel partner,” said Ruben Lopez, VP LATAM, Qvantel. “This BSS transformation for Xtrim is an example of how operators in LATAM are embracing modern, cloud-native BSS to support all customers for all services and deliver new levels of agility, automation and efficiency.”

About Qvantel

Qvantel, established in 1995, is a leading provider of digital BSS and monetization software for the telecommunications and digital services industry. Qvantel Flex Suite is an AI-driven BSS and monetization suite enabling operators to launch new offers rapidly using low/no-code configuration and automation. In 2025, Qvantel expanded its operations and portfolio with the acquisition of charging and BSS supplier Optiva. Qvantel supports 70+ operators in over 40 countries, powered by 1,200+ specialists across all global regions. www.qvantel.com

