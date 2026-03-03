Personalized Nutrition Market Size to Reach USD 60.92 Billion by 2035; Expansion is Driven by the Surging Consumer Awareness Related to Preventive Healthcare Globally

Austin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Personalized Nutrition Market size was valued at USD 15.80 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 60.92 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.04% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

Rising awareness of preventive healthcare, increasing lifestyle-related chronic diseases, and growing demand for customized wellness solutions are driving the global personalized nutrition market. Consumers are seeking individualized diet plans, DNA-based programs, nutrigenomics testing, and AI-powered supplement recommendations. Expanding use of wearable health devices and a stronger focus on precision nutrition are further boosting demand for personalized nutrition products and platforms worldwide.

Personalized Nutrition Market Size and Forecast:

The personalized nutrition market in the United States was estimated to be worth USD 5.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.11% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 22.27 billion.

Due in significant part to the country's high level of consumer health awareness, extensive use of direct-to-consumer genetic testing services, and sophisticated e-commerce and digital health infrastructure, the United States is the market leader for personalized nutrition.

Rising Consumer Demand for Preventive Healthcare and Precision Wellness is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

As the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other lifestyle-related chronic conditions rises, consumers' desire for preventive healthcare and precision wellness takes center stage as a growth driver for the market share of personalized nutrition. This pushes consumers toward proactive, data-driven dietary management. These disease-based supplementing and customized nutrition solutions are broadening the industry's base, increasing market share globally, and penetrating direct-to-consumer and clinically backed product channels.

Personalized Nutrition Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 42.36% in 2025, owing to high consumer familiarity with supplement regimens, strong retail and e-commerce distribution networks. In comparison, the digitized DNA segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 17.82% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing consumer adoption of at-home genetic testing kits globally.

By End-User

The direct-to-consumer segment accounted for the largest share of the personalized nutrition market with about 53.28%, owing to the rapid growth of e-commerce, subscription-based nutrition platforms. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 15.63% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as personalized nutrition brands expand their digital reach and leverage AI-driven consumer profiling to improve recommendation relevance and subscription retention.

By Measurement Method

Active measurement dominated with 61.47% share in 2025, driven by its real-time monitoring capability, higher precision, and integration with automated systems. Standard measurement is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period, supported by its cost-effectiveness, ease of deployment, and continued adoption among small- and mid-scale users.

By Form

Capsules held the leading share of 34.19% in 2025, owing to convenience, accurate dosage, improved stability, and strong consumer preference. Powder is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.54%, driven by rising demand for customizable nutrition formats, sports supplementation, and faster absorption benefits. Cost advantages in bulk production and flexibility in formulation are accelerating powder segment growth.

By Application

Standard supplements accounted for the largest share of 48.73% in 2025E, supported by increasing consumer focus on preventive healthcare, immunity, and daily wellness routines. The disease-based segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.91%, fueled by the growing prevalence of chronic conditions and rising demand for targeted, condition-specific formulations.

Personalized Nutrition Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the personalized nutrition market with a CAGR of 17.43%, as the awareness about precision dietary solutions, government nutrition health initiatives, and wellness industry modernization in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 38.64% in 2025 of the personalized nutrition market due to an established wellness industry, high consumer literacy around preventive health, and increased awareness regarding the advantages of DNA-based dietary programs, microbiome testing, and AI-powered nutrition coaching.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Personalized Nutrition Market Report:

Nestlé S.A.

Amway Corporation

dsm-firmenich

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Grædp

Care/of (Bayer AG)

Persona Nutrition

Viome Life Sciences, Inc.

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Genomic Expression

Zipongo

Baze

Noom Inc.

InsideTracker

GNC Holdings LLC

Metagenics, Inc.

Smartfoods

Bioanalyt GmbH

Rootine Inc.

Personalized Nutrition Market Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Nestlé S.A. (est. 1866) expanded its personalized nutrition portfolio with AI-powered dietary assessment tools and condition-specific supplement formulations under its Nestlé Health Science division, aiming to improve patient nutrition management and direct-to-consumer wellness program adoption across North America and Europe.

, Nestlé S.A. (est. 1866) expanded its personalized nutrition portfolio with AI-powered dietary assessment tools and condition-specific supplement formulations under its Nestlé Health Science division, aiming to improve patient nutrition management and direct-to-consumer wellness program adoption across North America and Europe. In June 2024, Amway Corporation (est. 1959) launched an enhanced personalized nutrition platform featuring DNA-linked supplement recommendations and active biometric measurement tools under its Nutrilite Health Institute program, strengthening its direct-to-consumer personalized wellness capabilities across North American and Asia Pacific markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CONSUMER ADOPTION & ENGAGEMENT METRICS – helps you analyze personalized nutrition platform subscription and registration rates, monthly active user (MAU) trends, feature utilization patterns (DNA testing, supplement subscription, dietary coaching), and consumer satisfaction including Net Promoter Score (NPS) benchmarking.

– helps you analyze personalized nutrition platform subscription and registration rates, monthly active user (MAU) trends, feature utilization patterns (DNA testing, supplement subscription, dietary coaching), and consumer satisfaction including Net Promoter Score (NPS) benchmarking. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & DATA GOVERNANCE INDEX – helps you understand adherence to DSHEA standards, health claims substantiation rates across product categories, audit performance on consumer data privacy and genetic information compliance, and evolving global nutrigenomics data governance regulations.

– helps you understand adherence to DSHEA standards, health claims substantiation rates across product categories, audit performance on consumer data privacy and genetic information compliance, and evolving global nutrigenomics data governance regulations. IMPLEMENTATION & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate average product development timelines and cost by personalization depth, retail and e-commerce channel adoption rates, fulfillment efficiency metrics, and measurable ROI impact on nutrition brands.

– helps you evaluate average product development timelines and cost by personalization depth, retail and e-commerce channel adoption rates, fulfillment efficiency metrics, and measurable ROI impact on nutrition brands. TECHNOLOGICAL INTEGRATION & PLATFORM CONNECTIVITY RATE – helps you uncover integration levels with wearable devices, electronic health records (EHR), and fitness platforms, identifying opportunities for innovation in connected health ecosystems and real-time nutrition tracking.

– helps you uncover integration levels with wearable devices, electronic health records (EHR), and fitness platforms, identifying opportunities for innovation in connected health ecosystems and real-time nutrition tracking. SAFETY, QUALITY & TRUST BENCHMARKS – helps you assess incidence rates of adverse events and product recalls, adoption of third-party certification standards, consumer trust indicators, perceived product safety levels, and compliance with emerging genetic data privacy regulations.

– helps you assess incidence rates of adverse events and product recalls, adoption of third-party certification standards, consumer trust indicators, perceived product safety levels, and compliance with emerging genetic data privacy regulations. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key personalized nutrition players based on platform scalability, personalization depth, technology partnerships, subscription model performance, product portfolio diversification, geographic expansion, and recent strategic developments.

Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 15.80 billion Market Size by 2035 USD 60.92 billion CAGR CAGR of 15.04% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments •By Product (Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Functional Foods & Beverages, Sports Nutrigenomics & Digitized DNA)

•By Measurement Method (Active Measurement & Standard Measurement)

•By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid & Others)

•By Application (Standard Supplement, Diseased-Based & Sports Nutrition)

•By End User (Direct-To Consumer, Wellness & Fitness Centers & Hospitals & Clinics) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

