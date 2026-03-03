PONY AI Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 26, 2026

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day.

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please complete the online registration process using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN.

Participant Online Registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10206805/103585a34e7

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through April 2, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 8943112

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.pony.ai.

About Pony AI Inc.

Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai”) (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), founded in 2016, is a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology. Pony.ai is committed to delivering safe, advanced, and reliable autonomous driving technology and solutions. At the heart of Pony.ai’s strategy is its proprietary world model PonyWorld and its Virtual Driver technology. Together, they power the development and scaling of its Robotaxi services, Robotruck services, and licensing and applications businesses. With operations spanning China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, Pony.ai stands among a select few companies globally to achieve fully driverless commercial operations. Pony.ai has forged deep and extensive partnerships across the autonomous driving value chain, enabling it to accelerate the commercialization of autonomous driving in line with its ultimate vision: “Autonomous Mobility Everywhere.” For more information, please visit: https://ir.pony.ai.

