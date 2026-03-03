Quell Therapeutics Initiates CHILL Phase 1/2 Trial of Novel QEL-005 CAR-Treg Therapy in Refractory Rheumatoid Arthritis and Systemic Sclerosis Following UK CTA Approval

London, UK – 3 March, 2026 – Quell Therapeutics Ltd (“Quell”), today announced that it has initiated a Phase 1/2 basket clinical study evaluating its autologous CAR-Treg therapy, QEL-005, in patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Systemic Sclerosis – the “CHILL” study. Advancement of the QEL-005 program into clinical development follows the recent approval by UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) of the company’s Clinical Trial Application (CTA).

CHILL is a multinational clinical study that will recruit up to 16 adult participants in the UK, Germany and Spain, with patient enrolment underway at leading clinical centres across the UK. Early clinical findings are expected during Q1 2027.

QEL‑005 is a novel product candidate built on Quell’s proprietary Phenotype Locked™ CAR‑Treg platform. It is designed to be selectively activated and exert immune suppression within inflamed tissues and the surrounding lymphoid structures, providing broad control of disease activity. By leveraging a Treg-optimized CD19‑directed CAR, QEL‑005 CAR-Tregs are activated in the presence of B cells and mediate immune regulation through bystander suppression, modulating pro‑inflammatory T cells, B cells, macrophages and stroma – a unique approach.

Results from pre-clinical studies, presented at American College of Rheumatology annual meeting (ACR Convergence 2025) in October 2025, demonstrated the immunomodulatory activity of QEL-005 across multiple immune cell lineages involved in complex autoimmune inflammation, including B cells, T cells and inflammatory macrophages. QEL-005’s broad mechanism of action clearly differentiates it from CAR‑T and other B‑cell–depletion therapies, offering a safer, better‑tolerated option with potential broader efficacy in more complex autoimmune diseases.

In addition, findings from Quell’s LIBERATE Phase 1/2 trial in liver transplantation (see separate announcement today) demonstrate the clinical safety, persistence, and functional stability of Quell’s Phenotype Locked™ CAR‑Treg cells for over one year, with evidence of trafficking and engraftment within target tissues in proximity to infiltrating immune cells and molecular drivers of inflammation.

Iain McGill, Chief Executive Officer of Quell, commented: “Initiating the CHILL study with QEL-005 following CTA approval marks an exciting milestone for Quell and our pre-clinical package adds to the growing evidence that Tregs can modulate multiple drivers of autoimmune inflammation, including T and B cells, macrophages and pro-inflammatory fibroblasts. With QEL‑005, our goal is to ‘CHILL, not KILL’ – taking a differentiated therapeutic approach that restores immune balance rather than relying solely on B cell depletion. This milestone reflects the outstanding dedication of our team and collaborators as we work to deliver durable, transformative therapies for people living with autoimmune diseases.”

Professor Christopher Buckley from the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology and Chief Investigator for the CHILL study, commented: “People with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Systemic Sclerosis dream of a cure for their disease. Until now treatments for Immune Mediated Inflammatory Diseases have relied on suppressing inflammation. Excitingly, CAR-T cells which kill pathogenic cells have now emerged as therapies that appear to help reset damaged tissues. However CAR T cells kill, they don’t regulate. We believe that using CAR-Tregs, that are natural tissue regulators, we will be able to achieve deep and durable disease control and achieve a cure. As Chief Investigator in this study I am delighted to be working with Quell and an amazing team of European Clinician Scientists in the CHILL study that aims for durable cures for our patients.”

Professor Georg Schett, Principal Investigator for the University Hospital Erlangen CHILL site, commented: “Providing a stable regulatory immune cell environment at sites of inflammation is a mesmerizing therapeutic concept for chronic inflammatory diseases. The idea of activating T regulatory cells in a site-directed way, in B-cell rich lymphatic tissues and sites of inflammation, may provide peripheral immune tolerance and intercept autoimmune disease."

About Complex Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) are autoimmune diseases where a complex interplay of tissue and activated immune cells drives a chronic loop of inflammation resulting in significant tissue damage. B cell depletion approaches highlight the contribution of B cells in such diseases but are limited to targeting a single immune cell type and carry safety and tolerability risks in certain patient populations. Regulatory T cells (Tregs) are key mediators of immune and tissue homeostasis across multiple immune cell populations (T-cells, B-cells, APCs, Macrophages and proinflammatory stroma) with an essential role in restraining autoimmunity. Tregs employ a wide array of mechanisms to mediate this effect and therefore can exert control over multiple immune pathways across a broad range of tissues and cell types.

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aims to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering Foxp3 Phenotype Lock™ technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for persistence, potency and stability than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell’s lead asset QEL-005, a pipeline-in-a-product for complex autoimmune diseases will be initiating clinical development in the Phase 1/2 CHILL clinical trial in H1 2026 www.chillstudy.life. In addition, Quell is advancing two programs in partnership with AstraZeneca: QEL-002 for Type 1 Diabetes and QEL-003 for Inflammatory Bowel Disease. www.quell-tx.com.

