Press Release

Atos recognized as Leader in ISG’s “Telecom, Media and Entertainment Industry Services and Solutions” Provider Lens® 2025 for the second year in a row

Atos has been recognized as an EMEA Leader in “Telecom, Media and Entertainment Managed and Next-gen IT Services”, and a Rising Star in “Telecom, Media and Entertainment Strategy and Enablement Services”

Paris, France – March 3, 2026 – Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announces it has been named once again a Leader in “Telecom, Media and Entertainment Managed and Next-gen IT services” in EMEA in the ISG Provider Lens® 2025. Atos has been additionally recognized this year as a Rising Star in “Telecom, Media and Entertainment Strategy and Enablement Services” in EMEA.

The comprehensive “Telecom, Media and Entertainment Industry Services and Solutions” assessment compares the strengths, challenges and competitive differentiators of key providers. The report assesses providers offering Next-gen IT or process outsourcing and engineering services for telecom, media and entertainment companies.

The report recognizes Atos in the following categories:

Leader in “Telecom — Managed and Next Gen IT Services” in EMEA: Atos allows Telcos to optimize operational quality and costs, protect their operations and generate new revenues, with a portfolio of horizontal and vertical offerings that covers BSS/OSS transformation, revenue growth B2B solutions, as well as Telco Network Services.





“Atos leads telecom managed services with zero touch automation, agentic AI and sovereign-cloud/data delivery, empowering 5G operators to achieve autonomous network operations and resilient, KPI driven modernization”, confirms Yash Jethani, ISG Senior Manager and Lead Analyst in his report.

Leader in “Media and Entertainment — Managed and Next Gen IT Services” in EMEA: Atos brings two decades of experience in enterprise IT delivery into media operations, combining CRM, cybersecurity, workflow automation and analytics, leveraging its Atos Polaris AI platform for content and operations. In his assessment, Yash Jethani says:





“Atos is a benchmark for media operations modernization — uniting BNCS™ control, cloud automation and responsible GenAI to enable secure, sustainable and AI-assisted content supply chains for global broadcasters and studios.”

Rising Star in “Telecom, Media and Entertainment Strategy and Enablement Services” in EMEA: in this quadrant, ISG evaluates the current positioning and relative strengths of providers that deliver strategy and enablement services to telecom, media and entertainment organizations. The services encompass digital transformation, including the adoption of GenAI, M&A, restructuring and business strategy.





“Atos enables open-API ecosystems with tools for data, microservices and billing, supporting new enterprise services, such as IoT and payments, without disrupting legacy IT. In EMEA, its leadership blends IPs with sovereign cloud, cybersecurity and GenAI, added Yash Jethani.

“We are very proud to be recognized by ISG as Leaders in EMEA for Telecom, Media and Entertainment (TME) Services for the second consecutive year, and to add an additional recognition as Rising Star in TME strategy and enablement services”, said Moheb Ramsis, Head of Global TMT Portfolio, Atos. “This is a great acknowledgement for Atos strategy, that leverages strong capabilities in domains like Data and AI, Application Services, Cloud and Cybersecurity to build Telecom, Media and Entertainment vertical offerings that help our customers optimize the quality and cost of their operations, enhance their users’ experience and generate new revenue streams”.

To download a copy of the Telecom report, please click here

To download a copy of the Media and Entertainment report, please click here

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact: laurent.massicot@atos.net

Attachment