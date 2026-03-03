KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 MARCH 2026, AT 11:00 AM (EET)



Kalmar Corporation’s conveyance of own shares based on the long-term incentive plans



A total of 48,779 of Kalmar Corporation’s treasury shares (class B) have been conveyed without consideration to 30 key persons based on the Performance Share Plan (PSP) 2023-2025 and Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2023-2025.



The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting of Kalmar Corporation held on 27 March 2025 and the decision of the Kalmar Board of Directors on the transfer on 12 February 2026.



The shares were conveyed on 2 March 2026. After the conveyance Kalmar Corporation holds 132,610 of its own class B shares.



Kalmar announced the payment based on the long-term incentive plans in a stock exchange release issued on 12 February 2026. More information on Kalmar’s share based incentive plans is available on https://www.kalmarglobal.com/investors/.



Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697



Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com