Smart Shopping Cart Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Leading Players - Amazon, Caper, Veeve, Shopic, SuperHii, Tracxpoint, Cust2Mate

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Shopping Cart Market by Cart Type, Application Area, Mode of Sale - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart shopping cart market is poised for substantial growth, projected to leap from USD 326.0 million in 2025 to USD 1.42 trillion by 2030, at an impressive CAGR of 34.3%

This growth trajectory is largely driven by breakthroughs in AI, computer vision, weight sensors, and edge processing, which improve item recognition accuracy, lower costs, and enhance autonomous checkout reliability.

Modern smart carts are now capable of identifying various products, including unlabelled produce, addressing mis-scans, and processing transactions securely in real time. As these technologies become more affordable, scalable, and reliable, retailers are increasingly confident in the mass adoption of smart carts, leading to greater ROI potential. The maturity of this technology now allows for modular upgrades and better integration with store systems, making smart carts more viable and attractive in commercial terms.

Notable market players include Amazon (US), Caper (US), Veeve (US), Shopic (Israel), SuperHii (China), Tracxpoint (Israel), Cust2Mate (Israel), and others. These companies are leveraging partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and new product launches to widen their market influence.

The direct segment is expected to have the largest market size

This sector involves vendors partnering closely with retailers to handle installation, integration, and service, aligning tightly with POS, inventory, loyalty, and analytics platforms. This model enables greater customization and faster issue resolution for retailers, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and product development insights for vendors. Large supermarket chains typically favor direct partnerships to ensure technology integration with their unique workflows.

North America is projected to have the largest market share

The region's smart shopping cart market is rapidly transforming, prompted by a focus on enhancing customer experience and cutting operational costs. North America's competitive retail environment drives innovation in smart cart technology, spurring the development of on-cart edge computing, advanced sensor fusion, and dynamic pricing. Consumers in this region, with their high disposable incomes and digital payment habits, are particularly attracted to these innovations, fostering a strong market growth outlook.

Innovative financing models like Robot-as-a-Service are gaining traction, enabling rapid deployment across varied retail formats. Moreover, integration with inventory management systems is influencing cart design, reinforcing North America's pivotal role in the market's progression.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Consumer Demand for Frictionless, Contactless, and Personalized Shopping

Technological Advancements in Computer Vision, Sensors, and Edge Computing Enable Reliable, Low-Latency Item Recognition

Restraints

High Upfront Hardware and Integration Costs

Integration Complexity with PoS, Inventory, and Loyalty Systems

Opportunities

Retrofit Devices/Attachable Solutions for Existing Carts, Reducing Deployment Cost

In-Cart Promotions, Targeted Offers, and Ads Create Recurring Revenue Streams

Challenges

Robust Item Recognition Across SKUs and Packaging Changes

Maintaining Uptime, Battery Logistics, and Field Servicing Across Thousands of Carts Complicates Scaling

Company Profiles

Key Players

Amazon

Caper

Veeve

Shopic

Superhii

Tracxpoint

Cust2Mate

Shekel

Faytech

Kbst

Other Players

Metroclick

Retail AI

Pentland Firth Software

Vasy Erp

Smapca

Swiftforce

Kwikkart

Zeroqs

Shopreme

Trollee

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39fksa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.