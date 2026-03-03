Multimodal Transport Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2032: DSV, Deutsche Post, Kuehne+Nagel, NIPPON EXPRESS and A.P. Moller - Maersk Lead Through Enhanced Service Portfolios

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multimodal Transport Market By Configuration, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The multimodal transport market is projected to reach USD 159.30 billion by 2032 from USD 98.61 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%

This growth is fueled by the need to streamline freight movement across fragmented global supply chains, transitioning from single-mode trucking to integrated road-rail-waterway networks. The demand for efficient, reliable transport solutions is increasing as manufacturers and exporters face rising shipment volumes, requiring improved schedule reliability and reduced transit variability, particularly for time-sensitive cross-border distribution.







Advanced digital platforms providing end-to-end visibility, automated documentation, and dynamic route optimization are aiding the adoption of coordinated multimodal transport services. Infrastructure enhancements, including new intermodal terminals, port-rail links, the revival of inland waterways, and the development of multimodal logistics parks, are improving network fluidity and throughput efficiency.



Policy measures promoting sustainability, such as carbon-reduction mandates and incentives for rail and coastal shipping, are accelerating a shift toward lower-emission freight combinations. In response to geopolitical disruptions, shifting trade lanes, and nearshoring trends, companies are diversifying routing options and incorporating redundancy into transport networks, enhancing resilience and cost discipline.

Major market players include DSV (Denmark), Deutsche Post AG (Germany), Kuehne+Nagel (Switzerland), NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS (Japan), and A.P. Moller - Maersk (Denmark), all of whom are expanding their portfolios to enhance their market positions.



Hybrid-mode configurations to witness significant demand

Hybrid-mode configurations, which allow for flexible freight movements across varying trade conditions and network constraints, are anticipated to experience notable demand during the forecast period. Hybrid setups enable cargo to transition between transport combinations, such as road-rail-waterways or road-air-waterways, based on available capacity and service priorities. This adaptable structure is gaining traction in industries with variable shipment patterns, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and high-value manufacturing, where delivery timing and risk diversification are crucial.



Growth in cross-border distribution and seasonal volume surges is encouraging the adoption of hybrid movement strategies, allowing for cargo rerouting through alternative ports or inland corridors during disruptions. Logistics providers are expanding multimodal connectivity at key gateways, enhancing carrier coordination, and incorporating digital tools for real-time mode switching, supporting more agile supply chains.



Retail end-use industry held significant market share in 2024

The retail end-use industry accounted for the second-largest share of the multimodal transport market in 2024, influenced by evolving consumer buying patterns and the need for synchronized product movement across diverse distribution points. The omnichannel model, combining physical stores, online platforms, and regional fulfillment centers, demands transport solutions that ensure frequent restocking, dispersed delivery routes, and fluctuating order volumes.



Multimodal setups offer long-haul efficiency combined with flexible regional distribution, employing sea or rail for bulk inbound flows and road for time-sensitive deliveries to stores and urban centers. The rise of grocery e-commerce and temperature-controlled product lines increases reliance on integrated logistics, essential for maintaining product integrity during mode transfers.



Asia Pacific leads the market

Asia Pacific dominated the multimodal transport market in 2024, propelled by its predominance in global manufacturing, export-oriented production, and expanding regional trade flows. The concentration of industrial hubs across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia has established dense freight corridors linking factories, logistics zones, and maritime gateways, heavily relying on integrated road-rail-sea combinations for domestic and international shipments. The region's broad port network, including major transshipment centers like Singapore, Shanghai, and Busan, facilitates connectivity to North America, Europe, and the Middle East.



Rising intra-Asia trade is boosting demand for shorter, multimodal routes between emerging consumer markets, supported by large-scale infrastructure initiatives such as China's Belt and Road, India's multimodal logistics parks, and Southeast Asia's rail expansion projects. These efforts enhance capacity, reduce bottlenecks, and enable quicker modal transitions, addressing the growing freight volumes resulting from e-commerce, urban consumption, and contract manufacturing.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Gain insights into approximations of revenue numbers for the multimodal transport market and its subsegments.

Understand the competitive landscape, enabling better strategic positioning and go-to-market plans.

Get informed about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Learn about current and future pricing trends in the multimodal transport market.

Access various trends in the multimodal transport market based on configuration type, end-use industry, and region.

The Report Provides Insight Into the Following Points:

Analysis of key drivers influencing global freight movement and optimization strategies.

Identification of restraints, such as reliance on road transport and adoption challenges among SMEs.

Exploration of opportunities related to market access and effects of trade barrier reductions.

Discussion on challenges, including regulatory barriers and policy variations across regions.

Insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Information about lucrative regional markets and potential for market diversification.

Competitive assessment of leading players, focusing on their strategies and service offerings.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shift from Conventional Diesel-Powered Trucks to Electric Vehicles in Logistics Sector

Growth in Electric Truck Sales

Policy and Regulatory Frameworks Favoring Electric Truck Adoption

Rise of Sustainable Fuels in Transportation

Cost Efficiency Through Optimization and Dynamic Mode Routing

Challenges

Regulatory and Legal Barriers

Opportunities

Market Access and Entry into New Trade Routes

Reduction of Trade Barriers for Smoother Cross-Border Movement of Goods

