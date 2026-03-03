$20+ Bn Connected Worker Global Market Forecasts 2025-2030 with Zebra Technologies, Honeywell International, Microsoft, and Hexagon Dominating

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Worker Market by Wearable, Handheld, Industrial IoT Sensor & Edge Device, Communication & Connectivity, and Robotics & Automation Device, Technology, Application and Vertical - Global forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global connected worker market is anticipated to expand from USD 8.62 billion in 2025 to USD 20.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.5%

This surge is driven by the rise of remote and hybrid work models, which revolutionize how field and frontline workers operate and collaborate. These models incorporate in-office, remote, and on-the-go work, promoting productivity from various locations while employing advanced digital tools for seamless communication across distributed teams. This evolution supports real-time information sharing, remote troubleshooting, and task coordination, crucial for maintaining productivity and enhancing worker engagement.

The adoption of connected worker platforms empowers frontline employees, ensuring continuity and high safety standards. In 2024, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) segment commanded the largest market share, leveraging its role in boosting operational efficiency. IIoT solutions are instrumental in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and energy by integrating wearable devices and real-time data connectivity, fostering predictive maintenance and efficient workflows. As industries embrace digital transformation, IIoT will continue to drive market growth, promoting safety and productivity enhancements.

The software offering segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Software solutions facilitate real-time monitoring and analytics, integrating seamlessly with wearables and IoT sensors to improve workforce productivity and safety. Innovations in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics enhance connected worker software, especially in manufacturing, construction, and energy sectors. As organizations shift towards cloud-based platforms, the software segment is set for substantial growth, greatly contributing to the connected worker market's expansion.

China is predicted to lead the Asia Pacific connected worker market throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid industrial automation and strategic government initiatives like Made in China 2025. Significant investments in industrial IoT and digital infrastructure, bolstered by local technology advancements, catalyze the adoption of connected worker solutions to address rising labor costs and skill shortages. This focus on productivity and regulatory compliance establishes China as a regional market leader.

Interviews with executives from key organizations provided insights into market dynamics: Tier 1 companies accounted for 45%, Tier 2 for 30%, and Tier 3 for 25%. C-level executives made up 25%, directors 35%, and others 40%, with geographic distribution spanning North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (25%), and the rest of the world (10%).

Dominant global players in the market include Zebra Technologies Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft, Hexagon AB, and others. The study offers a detailed competitive analysis of these companies, examining their profiles, developments, and strategies.

Report Highlights

Analysis of key drivers such as IoT, AI, AR/VR, and 5G integration, and restraints like high initial costs.

Insights into product development, innovation, and upcoming technologies in the connected worker market.

Comprehensive information on lucrative markets and market development across regions.

Exhaustive information on market diversification, including new hardware, software, services, and investments.

In-depth competitive assessment of leading players like Honeywell, Microsoft, Siemens, Schneider Electric, and PTC.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global



Case Study Analysis

Electrolux Drives Operational Excellence Through Standardized Industrial Connectivity with PTC

Volkswagen Transformed Vehicle Maintenance Efficiency and Sustainability with RealWear and Atheer Connected Worker Solutions

Colgate-Palmolive Enhanced Manufacturing Efficiency and Reduced Travel Costs with RealWear Connected Worker Technology

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Integration of IoT, AI, AR/VR, and 5G

Growing Regulatory Requirements for Data Traceability, Safety Standards, and Digital Documentation in Manufacturing and Logistics

Increasing Demand for Operational Efficiency Through Real-Time Task Management and Remote Assistance

Expansion of Cloud Infrastructure Supporting Scalable, Secure Connected Worker Platforms

Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and ESG Compliance

Restraints

High Initial Costs and Complexity in Integrating Connected Worker Solutions with Legacy Systems

Data Security and Privacy Concerns Related to Extensive Workforce Monitoring

Opportunities

Integration of Connected Worker Platforms with Collaborative Robotics and Exoskeleton Technologies

Next-Generation Bio-Sensing Wearables

Integration of Quantum-Enhanced Analytics for Workforce Optimization

Challenges

Lack of User Adoption and Workforce Resistance

Battery Life Limitations and Device Reliability in Harsh Environments

Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

Microsoft

Siemens

Schneider Electric

PTC

Zebra Technologies Corp.

SymphonyAI

Hexagon AB

Innovapptive

RealWear Inc.

ProGlove

Redzone

Tulip Interfaces, Inc.

Poka Inc.

Librestream Technologies

Taqtile, Inc.

Plutomen

Aatmunn

Augmentir, Inc.

Vsight UAB

Vuzix Corporation

ThirdEye Gen, Inc.

Kopin

Atheer, Inc.

Treedis

