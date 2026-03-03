Nokia expands Network as Code ecosystem, advances API-based agentic AI with Google Cloud #MWC26

The growing list of telecommunication providers now includes Deutsche Telekom, Globe, Orange, Rakuten, Tata Communications, Telefónica, TELUS, and Vodafone.

Google Cloud is collaborating with Nokia to fuse agentic AI with network APIs, making networks consumable and programmable by enterprise agents.

3 March 2026

Espoo, Finland — Multiple telecommunication providers from across the globe have joined Nokia’s Network as Code ecosystem, accelerating the use of application programming interfaces (APIs) to unlock advanced network capabilities. In addition, Nokia and Google Cloud have partnered to bring Google Cloud’s agentic AI capabilities into Nokia’s Network as Code platform, making networks consumable and programmable by enterprise agents.

Deutsche Telekom, Globe, Orange, Rakuten, Tata Communications, Telefónica, TELUS, and Vodafone are among more than 75 partners — including telecom providers, CPaaS platforms, systems integrators and vertical independent software vendors — now collaborating with Nokia in the field of network APIs, either through new or expanded partnerships.

Nokia’s Network as Code platform gives developers standardized, secure access to APIs that simplify complex network functions, opening new pathways for innovation. Industries such as banking, healthcare, automotive and entertainment have developed early use cases, with more on the horizon as awareness grows around this technology’s transformative potential. Launched in September 2023, Network as Code aligns with API-based industry initiatives like GSMA Open Gateway and the Linux Foundation’s CAMARA project.

“These partnerships represent a major step in transforming the future of advanced network connectivity, giving developers greater choice, flexibility, and security to create innovative new applications,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Vice President and Head of Network Monetization Platform, Core Software, at Nokia. “As more developers explore network APIs, their feedback will shape the next generation of services to customers and enterprises.”

Partner details

Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom is enabling Blocksport — a technology platform provider that builds digital infrastructure for sports clubs, leagues, and venues — to deliver seamless, mobile-based authentication for its customer SuperApps by leveraging the number verification API deployed via Nokia’s Network as Code platform on Deutsche Telekom’s network. This pioneering integration uses direct network capabilities to replace traditional one-time passwords (OTPs), streamlining log-in flows and elevating the fan experience with faster, frictionless, and more secure authentication.

Globe: Globe, a leading digital platform in the Philippines, will gain access to the full portfolio of APIs available through Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform (NEP), a cloud-native, programmable infrastructure that streamlines API service delivery and fosters interoperability across various network environments. Over the past year, Globe used NEP to enable creation of security-focused applications that combat mobile banking fraud. Now, as several banks in the Philippines plan to adopt Silent Network Authentication (number verification API) — part of G Verify, Globe’s portfolio of network-powered security solutions — Nokia and Globe are building on that momentum to create similar opportunities for industries across the entire API ecosystem. Read more.

Google Cloud: Communications networks are undergoing a major transformation as AI becomes integral both to how networks operate and how AI workloads depend on them. After launching three of Nokia’s network APIs on Google Marketplace in July 2025, Nokia and Google Cloud have partnered to bring Google Cloud’s agentic AI capabilities into Nokia’s Network as Code platform. This makes networks consumable and programmable by enterprise agents, with no coding or integration required. Network as Code agents connect to network APIs via Model Context Protocol (MCP) using Google Cloud’s Agent Developer Kit (ADK) and Google’s Gemini models to create intent-based, on-demand workflows that solve network problems for external agents or applications. Early use cases have focused on the areas of enterprise device management (connectivity, location, roaming, SIM swap); fleet management (coverage, quality, priority) and security monitoring (high-precision multi-modal inference utilizing network slicing and edge routing).

Orange: Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunication providers, and Nokia have signed a framework contract making Orange’s network APIs commercially available through Nokia’s Network as Code platform. Orange APIs currently available through the NaC platform include identity and antifraud APIs and network insights in France and Spain.

Rakuten Mobile: Rakuten Mobile, the world’s first fully virtualized, cloud-native Open RAN (radio access network) 4G and 5G network operator, is exploring how Nokia’s number verification API can provide enterprise partners with advanced fraud prevention, eliminating the need for traditional one-time passwords. The collaboration with Nokia will enable Rakuten Mobile’s partners to strengthen digital security while streamlining network-based authentication for numerous end users.

Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, has signed a collaboration agreement with Nokia to integrate its global Network Fabric and Tata Communications MOVE™ advanced eSIM capabilities into Nokia’s Network as Code platform. This collaboration will expand programmable connectivity capabilities for developers and enterprises, enabling scalable deployment of network APIs for IoT use cases across automotive, logistics, and adjacent sectors, with the objective to accelerate market entry for programmable network services.

Telefónica Group: Telefónica, a multinational telecommunications company based in Madrid, and Nokia are testing two emerging AI protocols — Agent to Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP) — to simplify how network capabilities are exposed and consumed. The A2A protocol allows AI agents to dynamically discover, communicate and collaborate, while MCP standardizes secure access to external tools and data. Together, they show how AI can transform networks, enable new monetization models, and simplify service creation for partners and developers. Read more.

TELUS: TELUS and Nokia have agreed to collaborate on network APIs through Nokia’s Network as Code platform and deployment of Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform. The initial focus will include deployment of three network APIs: number verification, SIM swap, and quality on demand, preparing for differentiated, on-demand customer experiences during the world’s largest football tournament, held this summer at various sites across North America.

Vodafone Group: Vodafone has implemented commercial agreements for Nokia to offer Vodafone APIs via the Network as Code platform for its operating companies in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Greece. The project will start with anti-fraud and identity APIs to enable secure digital experiences in online banking, e-commerce, and digital media. Vodafone and Nokia will collaborate to accelerate adoption among developers, enterprises, and public sector organizations in Europe. Read more.



Network as Code at MWC Barcelona, March 2-5

Media and attendees can view in-depth demonstrations on how agentic AI is powering network APIs at Nokia’s booth stand in Hall 3. Theater sessions with Google Cloud, Telefónica, and Blocksport will also take place at various times at the Nokia booth.

Nokia’s Network as Code platform takes center stage March 2-3 at the GSMA Open Gateway Hackathon, where winners will be announced at the DevCon event hosted at the Talent Arena.

Network as Code powers a live tele-driving demonstration on the GSMA booth in Hall 6, where visitors can remotely drive a real car on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track.

Shkumbin Hamiti, Nokia’s Vice President and Head of Network Monetization Platform, Mobile Infrastructure, will speak on “AI at the Gateway: Where Networks Learn to Earn,” March 3, 1:15 p.m., Hall 6, Marconi Stage.



