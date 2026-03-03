KDventures announces that Organon has discontinued the development of the previous portfolio company Forendos’ drug candidate for PCOS

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 3, 2026. KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) today announces that Organon has discontinued the development of a preclinical drug candidate for polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) that was part of the acquisition of the portfolio company Forendo. Thus, the development of both drug candidates included in the acquisition has been discontinued. KDventures will therefore write off its entire remaining book value of the agreement on potential additional purchase considerations entered into between the parties in connection with the acquisition.

In 2021, Organon acquired KDventures' portfolio company Forendo, but in July 2025 discontinued development of OG-6219, its most advanced drug candidate targeting endometriosis. The acquisition also included a preclinical drug candidate for polycystic ovary syndrome. Organon has now announced that development of this drug candidate has also been discontinued.

Today's announcement means that the value of KDventures' share of the parties’ agreement on potential additional purchase considerations will be written off in its entirety, which will be reported in the interim report for the first quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail:johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

TO THE EDITORS

About KDventures AB



KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.

Attachment