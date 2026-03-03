MEXC Foundation Returns as Title Sponsor of Korea University's 2026 AI & Blockchain Business Model Ideathon





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation today announced its title sponsorship of the 2026 AI & Blockchain Business Model Ideathon, organized by the National Program of Excellence in Software Universities, hosted by the College of Informatics at Korea University. Submissions open on March 3, and run through April 25, with the final evaluation and award ceremony taking place on May 11 at the Hana Square Grand Auditorium on the Korea University campus.

Building on MEXC Ventures' successful sponsorship of the 2025 competition, MEXC Foundation steps in as this year's title sponsor — marking a natural evolution as the Ideathon's focus on education and emerging talent aligns closely with the Foundation's core mission.

The Ideathon challenges students to develop original business models at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain. Open not only to Korea University students but to participants across 58 partner universities in the program's network, it ranks among the most far-reaching university-level innovation competitions in the country.

MEXC Foundation's participation reflects the core of its mission: a $30 million global initiative to close Web3's talent gap through education, empowerment, and community impact. By embedding directly into Korea University's academic ecosystem — holding a seat on the judging panel, engaging student teams, and speaking at the opening ceremony — the Foundation puts that mission into practice, connecting emerging builders with real-world blockchain opportunity.

"The 2026 Ideathon is exactly the kind of initiative MEXC Foundation was built to support," said Cecilia Hseuh, Chief Strategy Officer of MEXC Ventures, who will represent the Foundation at the opening ceremony. "Web3's future depends on the people we invest in today — and that starts with giving talented students access to the ecosystems, mentorship, and platforms where they can actually build."

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

