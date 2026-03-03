Chip Antenna Market Size to Hit $12.38 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chip Antenna Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Chip Antenna Market Size was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.38 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.49% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for Miniaturized Devices to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Chip antennas tailored for System-in-Package (SiP) modules are becoming more and more popular in the chip antenna industry due to the rising need for smaller, more effective electronic products. Manufacturers are being forced to use high-performance and multiprotocol chip antennas that can trade off size with RF performance due to the quick development of ultra-compact and highly integrated electronic modules for wearables, smart electronics, and Internet of Things devices. Due to their capacity to boost design flexibility, facilitate a quicker time-to-market, and enable cost-effective large-scale mass production, all of these characteristics make them essential components for the advancement of next-generation devices. This shift to SiP-compatible components is one of the factors driving chip antenna innovation and acceptance.

Get a Sample Report of Chip Antenna Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8151

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Yageo Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Johanson Technology, Inc.

Antenova Ltd.

Taoglas Ltd.

Abracon LLC

Linx Technologies

Würth Elektronik Group

Partron Co., Ltd.

Fractus Antennas

INPAQ Technology Co., Ltd.

Rainsun Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Pulse Electronics

2J Antennas

Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Laird Connectivity

Chip Antenna Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.93 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 12.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.49% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type(LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) Chip Antenna, Dielectric Chip Antenna and Printed PCB-Embedded Chip Antenna)

• By Frequency Band(Sub-1 GHz, 1–2.4 GHz, 2.4–5 GHz and Above 5 GHz)

• By Application(WLAN/Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/BLE, Dual-Band/Multi-Band, GPS/GNSS, LPWAN (NB-IoT, LoRa, Sigfox))

• By End-User Industry(Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Medical Devices, IT and Telecommunications Infrastructure, Industrial and Retail IoT and Smart Grid and Smart Home)





Purchase Single User PDF of Chip Antenna Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8151

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) chip antenna segment accounted for approximately 45% of the Chip Antenna Market share in 2025, due to its strong adoption in high-performance wireless applications. The Dielectric Chip Antenna segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Chip Antenna Market over 2026-2035, registering a CAGR of 16.93%. Growth is driven by rising demand for ultra-compact and cost-effective antenna solutions in wearables, smart home devices, and 5G-enabled IoT applications.

By Frequency Band

The 1–2.4 GHz chip antenna segment held approximately 40% of the Chip Antenna Market share in 2025, primarily due to its widespread use in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and other low-power wireless communication protocols. The Above 5 GHz segment is projected to record the fastest growth in the Chip Antenna Market over 2026-2035, with a CAGR of 22.82 driven by the expanding deployment of 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and millimeter-wave applications that require high-frequency, low-latency connectivity.

By Application

The WLAN/Wi-Fi chip antenna segment accounted for approximately 35% of the Chip Antenna Market share in 2025, supported by strong adoption across consumer, enterprise, and industrial wireless-enabled devices. The Dual-Band/Multi-Band chip antenna segment is expected to experience the fastest growth over 2026-2035, with a CAGR of 21.00%. Growth is driven by the need for antennas capable of supporting multiple wireless protocols, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and LTE.

By End-User Industry

The Consumer Electronics segment captured approximately 35% of the Chip Antenna Market share in 2025, driven by widespread integration of wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart TVs, and AR/VR devices. The IT and Telecommunications Infrastructure segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over 2026-2035, registering a CAGR of 18.59%. Growth is fueled by the rapid expansion of 5G networks, and increasing deployment of small-cell base stations.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for approximately 44% of the global Chip Antenna Market revenue, establishing itself as the leading regional market. This dominance is supported by the strong presence of consumer electronics and automotive manufacturers, along with rapid implementation of advanced wireless infrastructure across the region.

With a predicted CAGR of 17.29%, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate in the chip antenna market between 2026 and 2035. The robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem, rising smartphone adoption, and the quicker development of 5G infrastructure in nations like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the main drivers of this quick expansion.

Design Constraints and Performance Trade-offs May Limit Market Expansion Globally

A number of significant obstacles are preventing chip antennas from being widely used in small wireless systems, despite rising demand. The sensitivity of chip antenna performance to PCB size, layout, and adjacent components is a significant problem that can have a substantial impact on the consistency and quality of the signal. In space-constrained designs, achieving ideal impedance matching and radiation efficiency frequently demands intricate tuning and skilled RF engineering, which lengthens development time and raises costs. Furthermore, chip antennas are generally less suitable for high-performance or long-range applications due to their narrower bandwidth and lower strength when compared to external antennas.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Chip Antenna Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8151

Recent Developments:

In 2024 , Murata continued to expand its chip antenna lineup optimized for 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, and IoT applications, reinforcing its leadership in the global chip antenna market.

, Murata continued to expand its chip antenna lineup optimized for 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, and IoT applications, reinforcing its leadership in the global chip antenna market. In 2024, TDK advanced its antenna technologies to support high-frequency and multi-band connectivity, addressing the growing demand for next-generation wireless systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Chip Antenna Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & FEATURE ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze miniaturization advancements, integration density, MIMO and multiband adoption, 5G and Wi-Fi 6/7 compatibility trends, frequency band usage distribution, and material innovation such as ceramic and LTCC developments.

– helps you analyze miniaturization advancements, integration density, MIMO and multiband adoption, 5G and Wi-Fi 6/7 compatibility trends, frequency band usage distribution, and material innovation such as ceramic and LTCC developments. CONSUMER DEMAND & DEVICE INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand device-level adoption share across consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT devices, built-in versus external antenna preference trends, demand drivers, and replacement and upgrade cycles influencing purchasing behavior.

– helps you understand device-level adoption share across consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT devices, built-in versus external antenna preference trends, demand drivers, and replacement and upgrade cycles influencing purchasing behavior. PRODUCTION CAPACITY & SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate manufacturing output trends by leading OEMs, raw material sourcing patterns, supplier distribution networks, supply chain disruption impact, lead time variability, and capacity utilization rates.

– helps you evaluate manufacturing output trends by leading OEMs, raw material sourcing patterns, supplier distribution networks, supply chain disruption impact, lead time variability, and capacity utilization rates. PRICING & COST STRUCTURE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess average selling price trends by antenna type, cost breakdown across materials, labor, and packaging, price benchmarking by key manufacturers, and cost-per-MHz efficiency metrics across frequency ranges.

– helps you assess average selling price trends by antenna type, cost breakdown across materials, labor, and packaging, price benchmarking by key manufacturers, and cost-per-MHz efficiency metrics across frequency ranges. R&D & INNOVATION TRACKING INDEX – helps you monitor patent filing trends, R&D investment share of leading players, time-to-market performance for new antenna designs, and emerging innovations in flexible and embedded antenna architectures.

– helps you monitor patent filing trends, R&D investment share of leading players, time-to-market performance for new antenna designs, and emerging innovations in flexible and embedded antenna architectures. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge market competitiveness based on technological differentiation, integration capabilities, production scale, pricing strategies, innovation pipeline strength, and expansion across next-generation wireless applications.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.