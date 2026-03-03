Middle East DNA Synthesis Market Research Report 2026: $7.6 Bn Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2035 - Precision Medicine, Molecular Diagnostics and Biopharma R&D Investments Accelerate Demand

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East DNA Synthesis Market, till 2035: Industry Trends and Forecasts - Distribution by Method of DNA, Key Application Areas and Company Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East DNA synthesis market is estimated to grow from USD 1.93 billion in the current year to USD 7.60 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period, 2026-2035.



The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) DNA synthesis market commands a significant regional share due to robust government-backed genomics initiatives and surging investments in biotechnology infrastructure. Nations such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar stimulate growth via initiatives, such as the Saudi Human Genome Program and Qatar Genome Program, which enhance the need for synthetic DNA in gene editing, NGS validation, PCR probes, and functional genomics studies. Such factors establish MENA for significant growth despite in the coming years.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



The increasing focus on genomics research and national precision medicine programs in GCC nations enhances the demand for tailored DNA synthesis in the fields of synthetic biology and biomarker research. The rise of molecular diagnostics, including PCR and NGS panels for cancer and infectious diseases, fuels the need for primers and probes. Growth in the biopharmaceutical sector, contract research organizations, and healthcare research and development investments foster advances in drug discovery and therapeutic development. In addition, government support for biotechnology hubs accelerates the adoption of technology and the development of local capabilities.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



Dependence on foreign DNA synthesis results in increased expenses, delays, and weaknesses in the supply chain. Varied regulations among MENA nations create difficulties in meeting compliance and conducting cross-border business. A lack of skilled professionals and advanced laboratory facilities hinder growth in several sectors. Financial limitations in less affluent areas prioritize simpler applications instead of intricate, high-fidelity synthesis.



Chemical Method: Leading Market Segment



In terms of method of DNA synthesis, the Middle East DNA Synthesis market is segmented across chemical and enzymatic methods. The chemical method segment is likely to hold the higher market share owing to the fact that it is a mature, well standardized technology with decades of validation, giving labs high confidence in sequence quality and reliability.



Research and Diagnostic Applications: Dominating Market Segment



In terms of key application areas, the Middle East market is segmented across Research and Diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. Currently, majority (~65%) of the market share is held by research and diagnostic applications. Research and diagnostic applications hold the highest market share in the Middle East DNA synthesis market due to surging investments in genomics infrastructure and precision medicine initiatives





KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How many Middle East DNA synthesis service providers are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

Which country dominates the Middle East DNA synthesis market?

What are the key trends observed in the Middle East DNA synthesis market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What are the primary challenges faced by DNA synthesis service providers in Middle East?

What is the current and future Middle East DNA synthesis market size?

What is the CAGR of Middle East DNA synthesis market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.4. Project Methodology

2.5. Robust Quality Control



3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.5. Key Considerations

3.6. Limitations



4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion



5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Introduction to DNA Synthesis

6.3. Components of DNA Synthesis

6.3.1. Substrates

6.3.2. Template

6.3.3. Primer

6.3.4. Enzymes

6.3.5. Leading Strand Synthesis

6.3.6. Lagging Strand Synthesis

6.4. DNA Synthesis Technologies

6.4.1. Chemical Method of DNA Synthesis

6.4.2. Enzymatic Method of DNA Synthesis

6.5. Applications of DNA Synthesis

6.6. Future Perspectives



7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Middle East DNA Synthesis Market: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Analysis by Type of Offering

7.2.5. Analysis by Method of DNA Synthesis

7.2.6. Analysis by Type of DNA Molecule

7.2.7. Analysis by Custom Offerings

7.2.8. Analysis by Application Area



8. COMPANY PROFILES: MIDDLE EAST DNA SYNTHESIS MARKET

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Company Profile

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Product Portfolio

8.2.3. Financial Information

8.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. Agilent Technologies



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Middle East DNA Synthesis Service and Technology Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.4. Analysis by Geography

9.3.4.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

9.3.4.2. Local and International Agreements



10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Types of Funding

10.3. Middle East DNA Synthesis Market: Funding and Investments

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Investment

10.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

10.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3.4. Regional Analysis by Amount Invested

10.3.5. Funding and Investment Summary

