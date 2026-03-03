M² Launches: The Crypto Card for Web3 Ecosystems

LISBON, Portugal, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M² today announced the launch of its crypto-native payment card, designed to connect digital identity, on-chain assets, and real-world spending.

M² is built for the Web3 era — where identity, ownership, and access live on-chain — and payments should work just as seamlessly.

Developed in partnership with UR, a regulated banking infrastructure provider, M² enables everyday spending without compromising self-custody, user approval, or transparency.

Built for Web3 Identity

M² is designed to integrate with decentralized identity frameworks and on-chain ecosystems, allowing users to:

Maintain control of their assets

Approve every transaction directly

Connect spending to their verified digital identity

Unlock ecosystem-based rewards and access programs



Rather than acting as a custodial middleman, M² operates as a bridge — keeping users in control while enabling global payments.

What You Get with M²

Spend Anywhere Mastercard Is Accepted

Designed for smooth, everyday spending without changing how you pay. Seamless global usage across supported regions.

User-Approved Transactions

Tap the card. Confirm on your device. Nothing moves without your approval.

Identity-Linked Rewards

As Web3 ecosystems evolve, M² will support reward programs tied to digital identity, community participation, and partner collaborations.

Transparent Fees

All costs are shown before confirmation. No hidden spreads.

Global Rollout Underway

Launching across Europe, Asia, and Oceania, with further expansion planned.

More Than a Card

M² is a programmable payment layer for Web3 ecosystems — enabling communities, platforms, and partners to connect identity, access, and spending in new ways.

As digital identity becomes the foundation of online interaction, M² ensures that payments evolve alongside it.

About M²

M² is a crypto-native payment solution built for the next generation of digital identity and Web3 participation. It bridges on-chain ownership with real-world usability — securely, transparently, and under user control.

Learn more at m2card.io

x.com/m2card_io

Contact details:

Elena Butuzova

hello@m2card.io

