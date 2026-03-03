World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk to become a Shareholder of Estonian Fintech Kauri Finance

TALLINN, Estonia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kauri Finance, an Estonian-based financial service provider, has officially finalized an agreement in Tallinn to welcome undisputed World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk as a strategic stakeholder (after receipt of relevant regulatory approvals). This partnership combines Kauri Finance’s eight years of regulated fintech expertise with Oleksandr Usyk’s long-term strategic involvement as an investor and co-founder. The partnership is focused on the next evolutionary step for Kauri Finance: becoming a fully licensed EMI and CASP. Upon receipt of the EMI and CASP licenses and the achievement of Visa and Mastercard Principal Memberships, Kauri Finance will provide high-quality, secure, and modern financial services for both corporate and individual clients across the European Union.





Alex Pavlov, Founder of Kauri Finance, commented on the milestone:

“Starting in Estonia in 2017, we built a foundation of transparent financial architecture. By 2026, our goal remains clear: a unified ecosystem where digital assets and traditional capital operate within a seamless, regulated framework. By streamlining the transaction chain, we deliver maximum efficiency to our users. Now, by joining forces with Oleksandr Usyk, we are scaling this standard of trust and integrity, driving our expansion from Estonia across the entire European market.”

Oleksandr Usyk, Strategic Stakeholder, added:

“The most critical asset in any venture is the collective expertise of the team. My results in sport were the direct outcome of specific operational principles: discipline, clarity, and accountability. These same fundamentals are why I chose Kauri Finance. They prioritize a rigorous regulatory framework and a sustainable long-term strategy. When you apply the high-stakes discipline of professional sport to the complexities of finance and law, you don’t just launch a product – you build a resilient structure designed for institutional stability.”

About Kauri Finance:

Kauri Finance is a premier virtual asset service provider headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia.

Since 2018, it has provided secure solutions to bridge traditional finance and digital assets. By combining blockchain security with traditional finance tools and transitioning toward a full EMI-licensed financial service provider, Kauri Finance empowers clients to navigate the modern financial landscape with transparency and ease.

Website: https://kauri.finance/

Contact Information:

KAURIFINANCE OÜ

Jõe tn 2a, Kesklinna linnaosa, Tallinn, Harju maakond, 10151

Media Contact:

Vladyslav Fisun

Head of PR and Communications

pr@kauri.finance

Links:

Before entering into a financial service agreement, please read our Terms of Service and consult with a specialist where necessary.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Kauri Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51882ac0-7008-486f-966a-93a6180f0e42