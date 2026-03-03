Shentel Completes the Expansion of Gigabit Broadband Service in Bedford County

EDINBURG, Va., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading broadband service provider, is pleased to announce the completion of its Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) project to expand gigabit broadband internet service to more than 4,900 previously unserved homes in Bedford County, Virginia. The $24 million construction project was partly funded by the nationally recognized VATI program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Additional funding was provided through Shentel’s own capital investment and a contribution from Bedford County.

“We applaud Shentel for its expansive work to bring high-speed internet access to Bedford County. Their professionalism and strong partnership have been instrumental in advancing the Board of Supervisors’ goal of universal broadband coverage. As a result, residents and businesses in these project areas are better positioned to succeed,” said County Administrator Robert Hiss.

As a leading broadband internet provider serving smaller markets and rural communities, Shentel takes great pride in several key differentiators:

Fast internet with exceptional reliability

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt and friendly local customer service

A full range of video and voice service options

“The completion of this VATI project in Bedford County is a powerful example of what can be achieved when the Commonwealth, local governments, and private providers work together toward a shared goal,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory & Industry Affairs at Shentel. “Through our partnership with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and Bedford County, we are delivering reliable, gigabit‑capable broadband to thousands of rural households that previously had little or no access. This investment will support economic growth, enhance educational opportunities, and ensure residents can fully participate in today’s digital economy—no matter where they live.”

To learn more about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com for residential service and www.shentelbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 19,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.



Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055



