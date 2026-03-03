Disclosure of trading in own shares on March 2, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares         
March 2, 2026          
Issuer : Nexans          
Category : treasury shares          
            
Pursuant to applicable law on share buybacks, Nexans declares the following purchases of its own shares on March 2, 2026    
            
The trades have been executed within the framework of the description of the buyback program published on March 27th, 2025, on the Company's website (www.nexans.com) by an investment firm pursuant to a mandate.
            
Name of the IssuerIdentity Code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity Code of Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)     
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142026-03-02FR0000044448195120.100000XPAR     
   TOTAL195       
            
Name of the issuerIdentity Code of the IssuerName of the BrokerIdentity Code of the BrokerDay/time of the transaction (Paris Time)Identity Code of the financial instrumentPrice per unitCurrencyQuantity boughtIdentity Code of the MarketReference number of the transactionPurpose of the buyback
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV14Kepler Cheuvreux SA9695005EOZG9X8IRJD842026-03-02T08:00:27ZFR0000044448120.100000EUR195XPAROD_8yoHR6U-00MAR Art.5 §2c)



