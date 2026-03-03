Disclosure of trading in own shares on March 2, 2026

Head Office : 4 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie, France

Tel : + 33 (0) 1 78 15 00 00 – www.nexans.com

a French Société Anonyme with a share capital of € 43,744,779 – R.C.S. Nanterre 393 525 852 – Id VAT FR 74 393 525 852

Disclosure of trading in own shares

March 2, 2026

Issuer : Nexans

Category : treasury shares

Pursuant to applicable law on share buybacks, Nexans declares the following purchases of its own shares on March 2, 2026

The trades have been executed within the framework of the description of the buyback program published on March 27th, 2025, on the Company's website ( www.nexans.com ) by an investment firm pursuant to a mandate.

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity Code of Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)

Nexans 96950015FU78G84UIV14 2026-03-02 FR0000044448 195 120.100000 XPAR

TOTAL 195

