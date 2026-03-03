Disclosure of trading in own shares on March 2, 2026

|Head Office : 4 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie, France
|Tel : + 33 (0) 1 78 15 00 00 – www.nexans.com
|a French Société Anonyme with a share capital of € 43,744,779 – R.C.S. Nanterre 393 525 852 – Id VAT FR 74 393 525 852
|Disclosure of trading in own shares
|March 2, 2026
|Issuer : Nexans
|Category : treasury shares
|Pursuant to applicable law on share buybacks, Nexans declares the following purchases of its own shares on March 2, 2026
|The trades have been executed within the framework of the description of the buyback program published on March 27th, 2025, on the Company's website (www.nexans.com) by an investment firm pursuant to a mandate.
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity Code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity Code of
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2026-03-02
|FR0000044448
|195
|120.100000
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|195
|Name of the issuer
|Identity Code of the Issuer
|Name of the Broker
|Identity Code of the Broker
|Day/time of the transaction (Paris Time)
|Identity Code of the financial instrument
|Price per unit
|Currency
|Quantity bought
|Identity Code of the Market
|Reference number of the transaction
|Purpose of the buyback
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|2026-03-02T08:00:27Z
|FR0000044448
|120.100000
|EUR
|195
|XPAR
|OD_8yoHR6U-00
|MAR Art.5 §2c)
|Verification
|Quantité
|PMP
|195
|0
|#REF!
|#REF!
|#REF!
|#REF!
Attachment