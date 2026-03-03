Aalberts reports the progress of its share buyback programme 27 February 2026

Utrecht, 3 March 2026



Aalberts today reports that it has repurchased 31,600 of its own shares on February 27, 2026, for an amount of EUR 1,114,028.86, so at an average share price of EUR 35.25.



This is part of the share buyback programme as announced on 26 February 2026, for a total amount of EUR 75 million. The repurchase of shares commenced on 27 February 2026 and will be completed no later than 9 October 2026. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.



Up to and including 27 February 2026, a cumulative total of 31,600 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of EUR 1,114,028.86.



Aalberts has engaged an intermediary to repurchase the Aalberts shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of Aalberts.



The share buyback will be executed within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 10, 2025. The programme will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbour parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.



Visit aalberts.com/sbb for the weekly progress overview.



This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

