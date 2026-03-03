AH Realty Trust, Previously Armada Hoffler, Announces New Lease with Abercrombie & Fitch at Town Center of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), previously Armada Hoffler, today announced that global retailer Abercrombie & Fitch has signed a lease to open a new store at Town Center of Virginia Beach, further strengthening the retail mix at the region’s premier mixed-use destination.

Abercrombie will occupy space on Main Street, immediately backfilling a vacancy created at the beginning of the year. The store is expected to open in Fall 2026, bringing the brand’s full lifestyle assortment to the heart of the area’s most vibrant mixed‑use district.

“We are pleased to welcome Abercrombie & Fitch to Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, President and CEO of AH Realty Trust. “AH Realty Trust is deeply committed to partnering with our retailers to introduce new-to-market concepts and experiences. Securing a high‑quality global retailer to take this space so quickly underscores the strength of our team’s ability to fill space, our merchandising strategy and the sustained demand we continue to see from brands seeking highly trafficked and densely populated physical store locations.”

Town Center of Virginia Beach attracts approximately 7 million visits annually, reflecting its position as one of the region’s most active and engaging mixed‑use destinations. The center is home to a curated lineup of top national and specialty retailers, including lululemon, LEGO, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and Madewell, complemented by a broad mix of dining, Class‑A office space, and residential offerings.

Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord in the transaction.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), formerly known as Armada Hoffler, is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience. The company owns and operates high-quality retail and office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

