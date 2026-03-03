American Institutes for Research Special Education Experts to Present at the 2026 Council for Exceptional Children Convention

Arlington, Va., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special education experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will participate in a variety of presentations at the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) 2026 Convention and Expo. The annual convention will offer both in-person programming (March 11-14, in Salt Lake City, Utah), and a virtual convention with access to live and on-demand content (April 9).

AIR experts will join thousands of conference attendees from around the world—including educators, practitioners, researchers, and policymakers—to share knowledge, engage with leaders in the field, and discuss urgent policy topics related to meeting the needs of students with disabilities. They will present on topics including data-based individualization; progress monitoring; effective principal leadership; teacher preparation, induction, and retention; strengthening services for students with disabilities; and more. AIR’s PROGRESS Center will have a booth in the Expo Hall (Booth #903) alongside two AIR-operated federally funded special education technical assistance centers: the Lead IDEA Center (Booth #641) and the National Center on Intensive Intervention (Booth #1134). Learn more about AIR’s commitment to generating evidence that improves outcomes and opportunities for students with disabilities.

CEC is the largest international professional organization dedicated to improving the success of children and youth with special education needs. It represents the interests of exceptional children in policy and legislation, establishes professional standards for the field, and develops initiatives to improve special education practice.

Conference sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below. All times are Mountain Time. For more information on in-person session locations or to see a full list of sessions, visit the CEC conference website.

Wednesday, March 11

2:15 – 3:15 p.m.

Panel Session: Unlocking the Power of Data-Based Individualization (DBI) for Specially Designed Instruction (SDI)

Location: 251 F

AIR Presenters/Authors: Sara Evans and Kyle Allen

Thursday, March 12

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Panel Session: Overcoming Barriers to Progress Monitoring with Free Resources

Location: Expo Hall – Learning Stage

AIR Presenters/Authors: Cat Merkle and Kyle Allen

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Panel Session: Using Data-Based Individualization to Support Students with Dyslexia

Location: 250 F

AIR Presenter/Author: Jon Potter

Panel Session: Strengthening the Special Education Workforce with the SPARC Center and LEAD IDEA

Location: Ballroom C

AIR Presenters/Authors: Lynn Holdheide

Learn more about the SPARC Center and Lead IDEA Center.

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Panel Session: Making it Special: Practical Approaches for Adapting Instructional Content, Methodology, and Delivery

Location: Ballroom E

AIR Presenters/Authors: Tessie Bailey and Sara Evans

Panel Session: A New Pathway for School Leadership: Registered Apprenticeships and Disability-Inclusive Practice

Location: Ballroom D

AIR Presenters/Authors: Lynn Holdheide and Cheryl Krohn

2:15 – 3:15 p.m.

Panel Session: Effective Principal Leadership: Assessing, Reflecting, and Strengthening IDEA Implementation

Location: 150 A/B/C

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dia Jackson and Dena Slanda

Friday, March 13

8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

Panel Session: Using Data-Based Individualization to Support the Identification of Students with Specific Learning Disabilities

Location: Ballroom J

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jon Potter and Kyle Allen

Panel Session: Utilizing a High-Leverage Practices Continuum to Prepare Educators to Teach and Reach All Students

Location: Ballroom G

AIR Presenters/Authors: Cheryl Krohn and Eliza Lamb

9:15 – 10:15 a.m.

Panel Session: Leaders Unlocking Potential: Strengthening Services for Students with Disabilities

Location: Ballroom B

AIR Presenters/Authors: Lynn Holdheide and Sara Evans

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Panel Session: Getting “Unstuck”: Strategies for Responding When an Intervention Isn’t Working

Location: Ballroom H

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jason Harlacher and Jon Potter

Panel Session: From Compliance to Connection: How Principals can Champion Family Engagement in Special Education

Location: 150 D/E/F

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dena Slanda, Maggie Trout, and Brittany Sterrett

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Panel Session: Evidence-Based Instructional Practices that Promote Access and Progress in General Education

Location: Ballroom B

AIR Presenters/Authors: Sara Evans and Tessie Bailey

Saturday, March 14

9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Panel Session: Putting the I in IEP: Tips for Ensuring Schools Can Implement, Individualized and Impactful Services

Location: Ballroom D

AIR Presenters/Authors: Amy Peterson and Riley O’Donnell

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.