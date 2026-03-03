Constellium Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Shaping the Future of Sustainable Aluminum

PARIS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing the company's initiatives and highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing a sustainable and circular economy.

Ingrid Joerg, CEO of Constellium, said, "Achieving truly sustainable aluminum production requires continued innovation, collaboration, and focus. In 2025, we strengthened our safety performance, accelerated recycling, and made meaningful progress on decarbonization, while continuing to deliver for our customers. Our achievements reflect the dedication of our teams and the strength of our circular business model. We remain focused on driving measurable impact across our value chain."

Constellium achieved progress in ensuring employee safety, reducing direct and indirect GHG emissions, and reinforcing its position as an industry leader in recycling and innovation.

The report details Constellium’s sustainability performance in 2025, including:

Putting worker safety first with a Recordable Case Rate of 1.91 per million hours worked, significantly better than industry averages in North America and Europe. Several sites operated two or more years without a single recordable case.





Advancing decarbonization , with a 16% reduction in overall emissions intensity (scope 1, 2 and 3) compared to 2024. This progress was driven by increased recycling, notably with the ramp-up of the Neuf-Brisach site's new recycling center, and improved carbon footprint of the purchased primary metal. Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity improved by 14% vs. 2024, surpassing the company's Sustainability-Linked Bond target*, thanks to the procurement of renewable electricity along with operational improvements and investments in energy-efficient technologies.





, with (scope 1, 2 and 3) compared to 2024. This progress was driven by increased recycling, notably with the ramp-up of the Neuf-Brisach site's new recycling center, and improved carbon footprint of the purchased primary metal. Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity improved by surpassing the company's Sustainability-Linked Bond target*, thanks to the procurement of renewable electricity along with operational improvements and investments in energy-efficient technologies. Increasing use of recycled aluminum , as scrap input reached 47% of Constellium's total metal input, a 13% increase compared to 2024, primarily due to the ramp-up of the new recycling center.





, as scrap input reached of Constellium's total metal input, a 13% increase compared to 2024, primarily due to the ramp-up of the new recycling center. Enhancing product circularity across its value chains by developing low-carbon alloys, strengthening closed-loop partnerships, and prioritizing the use of low-carbon primary metal.





across its value chains by developing low-carbon alloys, strengthening closed-loop partnerships, and prioritizing the use of low-carbon primary metal. Recognition of Constellium's workplace culture, with inclusion in Forbes' 2025 list of the World’s Best Employers.





Constellium’s commitment to sustainability has consistently received recognition from third-party organizations, including an improved B rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available for download here.

A selection of key sustainability performance indicators was independently verified under ISAE 3000 (Revised). Our 2025 sustainability report includes the independent third party’s limited assurance report, which details the verification work performed.

* Two Sustainability Performance Targets (“SPTs”) were established as part of the February 2021 offering. The first SPT is Greenhouse Gas Intensity of 0.615 tons of CO 2 equivalent per ton of sales in 2025, representing a 25% improvement from our 2015 baseline. The second SPT is recycled aluminum input of 685 thousand tons in 2026, representing a 10% improvement from our 2019 baseline.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $8.4 billion of revenue in 2025.

www.constellium.com